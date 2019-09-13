11 of your favorite TV shows that won’t win an Emmy this year

caption Ann Dowd and Elisabeth Moss star on “The Handmaid’s Tale.” source Jasper Savage

The 2018 Emmy Awards will air on September 22, but some of your favorite TV shows aren’t up for the award.

Several fan favorite shows like “Stranger Things” and “Big Little Lies” didn’t air new seasons before the cutoff (May 31, 2019) for the show this year, which means they aren’t eligible for awards.

Other shows, like “Glow” and “Succession,” aired seasons before the cutoff and a new season thereafter, meaning that only their previous seasons will be considered for the Emmys.

Here are 11 of your favorite shows that aren’t eligible for an Emmy award this year.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” isn’t eligible for major acting awards.

caption Elisabeth Moss plays June on “The Handmaid’s Tale.” source Hulu

Even though the new season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” didn’t air in time for this year’s cutoff, producers were able to submit some later episodes from the previous season for Emmy consideration.

The show is only nominated in a few categories, including best directing for a drama series, and best guest actor/actress in a drama series.

“Baskets” premiered their latest season in June.

caption Zach Galifianakis is the star of the FX comedy “Baskets.” source FX

The FX show missed this year’s cutoff by a couple of weeks.

Another show that isn’t eligible for nominations this year is “Big Little Lies.”

caption Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman star on “Baskets.” source HBO

Since the newest season premiered in June, it wasn’t eligible for this year’s awards.

Netflix’s “Jessica Jones” premiered its newest season in mid-June.

caption Krysten Ritter stars on “Jessica Jones.” source Netflix

While the show has been nominated for several creative Emmys in the past, it missed this year’s cutoff by two weeks.

The new season of “Stranger Things” won’t be considered for this year’s Emmys.

caption “Stranger Things” is set in the 1980s. source Netflix

The show’s third season premiered in early July, missing the May 31 cutoff by over a month.

“Luther” is another show that isn’t nominated for this year’s awards.

caption Idris Elba stars on “Luther.” source BBC America

The show’s fifth season premiered in the US just after the cutoff.

“Atlanta” didn’t air a new season before the Emmys cutoff.

caption Donald Glover is a writer and actor on “Atlanta.” source Guy D’Alema/FX

The series was recently renewed for a fourth season, but a release date hasn’t been announced yet.

“The Crown” also didn’t air a new season during the Emmys eligibility period.

caption Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II on “The Crown.” source Netflix

But season 3, starring “Fleabag” actress Olivia Colman as the queen, will premiere on November 17.

“Silicon Valley” missed the start of the eligibility period by a few weeks.

caption Kumail Nanjiani and Martin Starr appear on “Silicon Valley.” source HBO

The show’s sixth and final season will premiere on October 27.

“Westworld” also wasn’t eligible for any Emmys.

caption Jeffrey Wright and Evan Rachel Wood starred on “Westworld.” source John P. Johnson/HBO

Most of the show’s latest season aired before the start of the eligibility period, and the new season will air in 2020.

“Euphoria” is beloved by fans, but didn’t make the cutoff date.

caption Hunter Schafer and Zendaya star on “Euphoria.” source HBO

The hit HBO drama premiered a couple of weeks after the cutoff date.