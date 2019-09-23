Sophie Turner and Kit Harington reunited at the Emmys and it’s reminding fans of an iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ moment

caption Sophie Turner embraces Kit Harington at the Emmys. source @ScottFeinberg/Twitter

“Game of Thrones” stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington reunited at the 2019 Emmys in a big embrace.

Fans are comparing the moment to when their characters hugged on the HBO series.

Harington is nominated for a best actor Emmy for his performance as Jon Snow.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg caught the moment where the two shared a sweet hug inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Turner can be heard telling Harington he looks “so handsome.”

You can watch the moment below:

Many “Game of Thrones” fans are comparing their hug to a moment where their characters Jon Snow and Sansa Stark reunited on the show’s sixth season.

caption Jon Snow and Sansa Stark embrace on season six of “GoT.” source HBO

Sansa had just arrived to Castle Black after escaping from Ramsay and the two shared dialogue for the first time on the HBO series.

Harington is nominated for best actor for his role on “Game of Thrones.”