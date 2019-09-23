Zendaya channeled Poison Ivy in a sultry emerald green gown at the 2019 Emmys

caption Zendaya attends the 2019 Emmys on Sunday. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

She’s recently been sporting suits on the red carpet, but Zendaya oozed glamour in one of the most gorgeous gowns of the night at the 2019 Emmys.

The Euphoria star channeled the DC Comics character Poison Ivy with her red hair and emerald green dress as she walked the purple carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Zendaya’s gown was a custom Vera Wang and featured a sheer corset top.

The dress had a long silk green skirt with a daring thigh-high slit, and Zendaya sported emerald green pumps that matched perfectly.

caption Zendaya attends the 2019 Emmys. source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

She wore her long red locks down in soft waves, channeling Old Hollywood glamour but keeping her makeup simple and natural.

Zendaya later accesorized her look with reading glasses as she helped present an award with RuPaul during the show.

caption Zendaya and RuPaul at the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Law Roach, Zendaya’s stylist, seemingly confirmed the DC Comics inspiration for her look on Sunday night, posting several pictures of Poison Ivy on his Instagram story.

This isn’t the first time Zendaya has found style inspiration from the comic book world.

The actress first sported bold red hair during the premiere for her film “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in June.

She later revealed to fans on social media that her hairstyle had been inspired by Mary Jane Watson, Spider-Man’s red-headed love interest.