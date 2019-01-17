Emotional baggage weighing you down this Valentine’s? For just S$2.30, you can name a cockroach in a UK zoo after your ex

Pixabay

Your exes may have broken your heart, but don’t worry – you can now name a cockroach after them.

You can unleash your pettiness with Hemsley Conservation Centre’s (HCC) new “name a cockroach programme”.

HCC wrote on its website that the programme was launched for the upcoming Valentine’s Day.

“For those that don’t quite require revenge, there’s another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex this Valentine’s Day,” it wrote.

On top of naming a cockroach, participants will get an actual certificate – but fret not, the cockroaches’ new names will not appear on it as the UK zoo does not want to “fuel a fire”.

The best part is that it’ll only cost you £1.50 (S$2.30).

The names of the insects will, however, be on HCC’s “roach board” at its cockroach enclosure.

The aim of the “name a cockroach programme” is to highlight the creatures, and proceeds will go towards HCC’s projects, according its website and Facebook post.

It stopped short of allowing the public to adopt the cockroaches because “adopt is a little too strong, after all – you probably don’t want to adopt your friend’s ex”.

For those who are interested in participating in this campaign, you can simply add the “Name A Cockroach” option to your cart on HCC’s website.

Remember to click on “add a note” at the checkout stage so HCC can include the chosen name on its “roach board”.

Yup, you have to add to cart. Click on “Add a note” if you want your ex’s name to be on the board. HCC

Apparently, HCC will also be posting a photo of the “roach board” on Valentine’s Day.

Now, if that doesn’t make you feel better, what will?

Other cockroach-naming programmes are more… romantic

Surprisingly, HCC isn’t the first zoo that’s launched such a programme.

Bronx Zoo in New York also has a programme for customers to name cockroaches after their current lovers for US$15 (S$20) – how romantic.

“After the chocolates have been eaten and the flowers wilt, roaches remain thriving and triumphant. Give the gift that’s eternal and Name a Roach for Valentine’s Day,” the US zoo wrote on its website.

Another zoo, Zoo Boise in Idaho, also has a programme to name its cockroaches after “that special someone, your best friend, or your favourite family member” for US$10 (S$14).