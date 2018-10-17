‘The Conners’ star Sara Gilbert says the emotional scene between Darlene and Jackie was done in just one take

caption Darlene and Jackie comfort each other in the kitchen during the heaviest scene on “The Conners” premiere. source ABC

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Conners.”

ABC debuted its “Roseanne” spin-off, “The Conners,” Tuesday and the emotional premiere, which killed off the series’ matriarch Roseanne Barr, struck a balance between somber and laugh-out-loud funny in regular Conner fashion.

A stand-out scene came late on the episode when Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) tearfully embraced in the Conner kitchen. It was a rare moment of raw emotion for the two usually sturdy women. Gilbert said the scene only needed to be filmed once.

“We only did that scene once. We just did one take,” said Gilbert Tuesday evening during a PaleyFest panel in New York City that INSIDER attended. “So we rehearsed it, but we didn’t rehearse it up to speed really. We never fully put all the emotions into it.”

caption Jackie spent the majority of the episode trying to reorganize the Conner kitchen. When she’s finally approached by Darlene, Roseanne’s sister is on edge, surrounded by a mess of Tupperware, glasses, and plates, a metaphor for her chaotic state of mind. source ABC

“When I walked in, I knew that those were Laurie’s real emotions, and so, then it was such an easy scene for us to do in a way,” she added. “When we did the one take and they said we don’t need to do it again, Laurie and I were like, ‘Oh, thank God.'”

In the scene, Metcalf gives an emotional monologue as Gilbert gets closer and closer until she embraces the actress.

“I just wanted to step in. I just wanted to step in and pick up where Roseanne left off and give you guys everything that you need, but I’m just looking for things to do. I’m packing and unpacking drawers. Nothing belongs anywhere. I don’t even know where I belong,” Metcalf says while her voice breaks speaking about Roseanne on “The Conners.” “I don’t want to go home. I don’t want to leave this house because I don’t want to leave her.”

caption Jackie’s speech leads the niece and aunt to an emotional embrace over the death of Roseanne. source ABC

Metcalf and Gilbert probably didn’t need to fake their emotions on set. The weight of Barr’s absence hung heavy over the series’ premiere of “The Conners.”

The “Roseanne” revival was canceled in late May after Barr compared former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. ABC announced “The Conners” the following month with the entire cast returning, except Barr.

Gilbert, who also serves as executive producer on the spin-off, said before filming the kitchen scene, she and Metcalf talked about how the premiere would be a heavy episode for the comedic show. Granted, “Roseanne” was never a show to shy away from difficult topics, including racism and politics.

“We were talking about how you kind of want to choose one moment where there’s, like, the heaviest piece. For some reason, I always knew it was going to be this piece where I come in to see Jackie and the kitchen’s a mess,” said Gilbert. “And that, somehow seeing her doing that was gonna just break my heart because Jackie doesn’t really have anybody else.”

caption Aunt Jackie says she doesn’t know what to do with the corn holders and it leads to a breakdown. source ABC

Later during the panel, Gilbert said a main reason she wanted to come back and do the spin-off was because she didn’t want to leave the “Roseanne” revival hanging with such an open-ended finale.

“We loved making the show and love each other,” said Gilbert of her “Conners” cast and crew. “I just think we weren’t done. I feel like we had more stories to tell and felt like we also wanted to give that to our audience and not end everything so abruptly and let this family explore more things.”

“The Conners” airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. You can read our review of the premiere here.

