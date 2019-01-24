A 65-year-old man says his emotional support alligator helps with his depression

caption An alligator is seen at the Gator Park in the Florida Everglades May 17, 2006 in Miami-Dade County (file photo). source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A 65-year-old Pennsylvania man says his emotional support alligator named Wally helps him deal with his depression.

Joie Henney, of York Haven, registered the five-foot-long alligator as an emotional support animal last year.

He told the Associated Press that Wally likes to snuggle and gives hugs, and regularly accompanies him on shopping trips to Walmart and Lowe’s, according to the York Dispatch.

The four-year-old, 60-pound alligator dines on chicken wings and shares and indoor plastic pond with another gator Henney rescued named Scrappy.

He was rescued from outside Orlando when he was just 14 months old, and Henney adopted him soon after.

The AP has a story about a 65-year-old man named Joie who has a pet alligator named Wally that "likes to snuggle and give hugs," and helps him deal with his depression and the photos are JUST https://t.co/yhU6GZBLpG pic.twitter.com/vykfibxCoN — Tylering Up With Marie Kondo (@TylerHuckabee) January 24, 2019

While only dogs and miniature horses can become service animals under the Americans With Disabilities Act, almost any type of animal can be an emotional support animal.

Wally became the first American alligator to become an emotional support animal when he was registered last year.

Henney’s doctor approved Wally as an emotional support animal after Henney said he did not want to go on medication for his depression, according to Philly.com.

“My doctor wanted to put me on depression medicine, and I hate taking medicine. I had Wally, and when I came home and was around him, it was all OK,” he said. “My doctor knew about Wally and figured it works, so why not?”

Henney said he was diagnosed with depression after three of his close friends died in close succession. But Wally helped fill the void, and now the pair are inseparable.

Henney’s background suggests he is good at handling reptiles. He hosted a show on ESPN Outdoors called “Joie Henney’s Outdoors” from 1989 to 2000.

He said he’s aware Wally is a dangerous animal, but he said he has never been afraid of him. Henney said Wally has never bitten anyone, and is even afraid of cats.

Wally is going to keep growing, and could end up anywhere from 14 to 16 feet long and weigh between 900 and 1,100 pounds.

And since moving up to York Haven, Wally has become a local celebrity of sorts. He makes appearances at local fairs, senior citizen homes, minor-league baseball games, and more.

“He loves attention, (and) he loves people,” Henney told the York Dispatch.