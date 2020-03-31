The Empire State Building was lit up like an ambulance to remind New Yorkers to stay home

caption The Empire State Building is illuminated to honour emergency workers, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. March 30, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. source TWITTER/WADE HOWELL/via REUTERS

New York City’s Empire State Building was lit up like an ambulance to honor COVID-19 emergency personnel.

The building plans to continue the rotating siren light until the end of the outbreak.

New York City has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak with more than 38,000 people infected.

The Empire State Building was lit up like an ambulance to honor emergency personnel dealing with the new coronavirus outbreak in the city.

“We’ll never stop shining for you. Starting tonight through the COVID-19 battle, our signature white lights will be replaced by the heartbeat of America with a white and red siren in the mast for heroic emergency workers on the front line of the fight,” the building’s Twitter account wrote.

Additionally, the city’s theme song, Empire State of Mind played in the lights for a music-to-light show. People could tune into the show on Z100 New York.

The @EmpireStateBldg reminding us that the city is in the middle of an emergency. pic.twitter.com/50TjEjOogN — Rita J. King (@RitaJKing) March 31, 2020

“The heart of New York is beating strong,” the building’s Twitter account also wrote.

New York City has become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. More than 38,000 people in the city have been infected and over 900 have died.