Employee Engagement In The Philippines Bounces Back By 6 Points

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – 30 May 2018 – Employee engagement levels in the Philippines rose by six points to 71%, according to a new report from Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions.





Philippine’s increase is significant when compared to the 9-point drop it experienced last year. According to Aon research, improving engagement pays dividends. A five-point increase in employee engagement is linked to a three-point increase in revenue growth in the subsequent year.

Overall employee engagement score for the Philippines is higher than key Asia Pacific economies including China (69%), Thailand (64%), Malaysia (63%), Australia (60%), and Singapore (59%).









‘Talent & Staffing’ A Top Engagement Driver In The Philippines

The Aon study finds that ‘Talent & Staffing’ and ‘Empowerment and Autonomy’ top the list of engagement drivers in the Philippines. ‘Talent and Staffing’ refers to talent attraction and retention practices of an organisation, as well as its ability to allocate appropriate and adequate resources to get the job done. This is important as it may impact the quality of work produced, and directly affect employees’ experience of work-life balance and their sense of achievement.

In addition, Filipino employees seek organisations that provide flexibility for them to plan and take decisions to best complete their work.

Top 5 Engagement Opportunities in the Philippines 1. Talent & Staffing 2. Empowerment/Autonomy 3. Rewards & Recognition 4. Career & Development 5. Senior Leadership



How To Engage Millennials?

The Philippines is home to one of the world’s youngest employee populations, with half below 34 years of age.

While 75% of millennials feel that their organisation actively supports the learning and development of its employees, only 53% report being fairly paid compared to other employees in the same roles in their organisation. Moreover, only 58% feel they get recognised (beyond pay) for their contributions in the organisation.

Prashant Chadha, Managing Director, Malaysia and Philippines, Talent, Rewards & Performance, Aon, says: “The jump in engagement level is a result of the continuing efforts of leading organisations in creating a holistic employee experience across generations. This includes investments in Health & Wellbeing programmes. However, rapid digitisation and the increasing number of millennial employees indicate an urgent need for employers to transform their people practices. Filipino companies must invest in “continuous listening” and act on feedback quickly. At the same time, they must select top talent who are “wired for engagement” by using sophisticated assessment tools.”

In the 2018 Trends in Global Employee Engagement study, Aon analysed more than 8 million employees at over 1,000 organisations around the world. To learn more about and download the full report, visit: www.aon.com/engagement18

