10 things you should never do at Costco, according to employees

caption Next time you visit Costco, you might want to stay close to your cart. source Shutterstock

Insider spoke to Costco employees about things you should never do at the wholesale retailer.

Trying to move heavy items alone can cause major spills, so you shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help.

Leaving frozen food you no longer want on random shelves around the store can result in spoiled goods.

Forgetting your membership card can hold up lines and be frustrating for staff to deal with.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Offering everything from giant tubs of peanut butter or bargain-priced TVs, Costco is a members-only warehouse club that shoppers turn to for discounted groceries, gadgets, and home items.

The responsibility for keeping Costco’s massive stores running smoothly falls on its employees, but bad behavior from customers can make the staff’s job a lot harder.

Here are some things you should avoid doing in a Costco store, according to employees.

Not using the “go-back” carts near the registers really annoys employees.

caption It can be a real pain for staff to figure out where to return an incorrectly shelved item. source Shutterstock

Tess Robison, Costco employee and outreach specialist at Money Done Right, told Insider that staff hates when customers leave items on random shelves rather than using the special “go-back” cart near the cash registers to return unwanted items before purchase.

“Obviously we understand that sometimes you might not want an item anymore, that’s perfectly fine. But it is way better and easier on us if you put the item in the ‘go-back’ cart at the register or bring the item with you to checkout and just let us know you don’t want it anymore,” said Robison.

Some staff members particularly hate when customers leave frozen items on unrefrigerated shelves.

caption Sometimes cold items can spoil when left out at room temperature. source Shutterstock

Having second thoughts about that pint of ice cream but don’t want to walk all the way back to the frozen section? Don’t just stick it on the nearest shelf.

“It’s especially annoying when members leave cold or frozen items in hidden places and, by the time an employee finds it, the item has spoiled. This costs us more money, time, and energy when members do this rather than just bringing the item up with them to checkout,” said Robison.

If you’re really pressed for time and can’t properly reshelve a frozen item yourself, bring it to the register and ask a staff member to put it away for you.

Forgetting your membership card is a huge headache for staff.

caption Costco can be a very busy place and register lines frequently become backed up. source Shutterstock

Fortunately, one of the most common reasons for checkout delays is rather preventable.

“The biggest [issue] employees have is when people don’t have their membership card with them. It can be a very time-consuming problem to fix,” said Robison. “The cashiers don’t actually have the ability to look up member information on the register, so we have to call a supervisor or manager over to get the member’s ID.”

If Costco is especially busy, Robison explained that the process can take even longer because supervisors will likely be assisting in other areas.

It’s much easier for a shopper to stop by the membership area when they first arrive to retrieve their member number if they’ve forgotten their card.

Don’t leave your cart unattended in the aisle.

caption It can cause a traffic jam. source Shutterstock

Costco employee Jacob Bilsner told Insider that one of his pet peeves is when customers leave their carts in the middle of a shopping aisle while they browse in another area.

“We get it – the carts are huge and can be hard to maneuver. But for the same exact reasons, you shouldn’t leave your cart sitting somewhere other people may be trying to access. It also stops staff from being able to get to shelves to restock them,” said Bilsner.

If you’re only picking up a few small items, consider skipping a cart altogether. This can make your trip run smoothly and help decrease the congestion in aisles.

Don’t try to shop past the store’s official closing time.

caption It can be a pain for staff members. source Shutterstock

If you’ve ever been guilty of strolling into a Costco store just a few minutes before the posted closing time, you may have seriously spoiled the staff’s night.

“I wish people would stop coming in right as we are closing and then not leaving when we close. Even when we let people know that we are closed and ask that they bring their items to the front, we still get people who refuse to listen to us,” said Robison.

When latecomers enter the store just before closing or don’t finish their shopping when asked, Robison explained that the staff can’t begin their required closing routine. This causes employees to get out of work later than normal.

Don’t leave unwanted shoes or clothing lying around or messily strewn on a pile.

caption It can make it difficult for other shoppers to find what they are looking for. source Shutterstock

If you’re thinking of grabbing a new outfit at Costco, take care to return your unwanted garments or accessories to their rightful homes after trying them on.

“The biggest problem area of the store is the shoe and clothing sections. People will make a huge mess, with no regard to clean up after themselves. They will open so many shoe boxes and leave them all over the floor and destroy the neat displays of clothing,” said Robison.

Robison added that the clothing and shoe areas can become especially chaotic around the holidays or during sale events, so staff appreciates every little bit of help that customers can give them in keeping the store clean.

Shoppers shouldn’t ask employees to honor expired coupons.

caption Asking staff members to cut the price of an item after a sale has ended or a coupon has expired is a big faux pas. source Shutterstock

Unsurprisingly, most Costco employees don’t have the power to discount goods or reactivate expired coupons.

“This is irritating when it happens. Costco coupons are good until the date indicated on the coupon. After that, there’s really nothing we can do, even if we wanted to,” said Bilsner.

Customers should never leave the bathrooms a mess.

caption If you’re going to use a Costco bathroom, be sure to clean up after yourself. source REUTERS/Brian Snyder

When it comes to public restrooms, a good rule of thumb is to try and leave spaces as you found them.

“Pick up after yourself in the bathroom. Staff try to make sure they’re in good working order during the day, but no one wants to be called to the bathroom to wipe up a mysterious mess that should have been taken care of by the customer,” said Bilsner.

If a bathroom truly needs maintenance, feel free to alert a staff member.

Never try to hide a spill or broken item.

caption Always alert staff to any spills or broken goods in the store. source Shutterstock

It can be embarrassing to break an item or make a mess in a store, but fleeing the scene will only make things much harder for staff.

“Please never try to the fact that you broke something or spilled a food item. Food messes become more disgusting to clean the longer they’re left, and nine times out of 10 you won’t have to pay for the item,” Bilsner told Insider.

Plus, neglecting to notify staff about a broken good or spilled product may lead to an injury or an unsuspecting shopper accidentally buying a damaged item.

Don’t try to carry or move items that you may break.

caption Asking for help is a way better option than dealing with a huge spill or broken gadget. source Shutterstock

Costco stocks plenty of oversized and bulk items, so you should never try to load a large item onto your cart if you think there’s a chance you might drop or damage it.

“This is, unfortunately, a common problem. When members try to carry a really heavy item or move a large electronic, often what happens is that something breaks. If you need help, please ask,” said Bilsner.

Though staff members can’t always help you bring oversized items to your car, they are usually able to help you maneuver bulky goods into your cart.

Read More: