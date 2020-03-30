Employers who need to cut salaries should apply ‘deeper reductions’ at management and higher-wage levels, National Wages Council’s new guidelines say

The National Wages Council says employers who need to exercise paycuts should do so “with management leading by example”. The Straits Times

Employers who need to adjust wages given the difficult economic climate should do their best to soften the impact on low-wage workers, Singapore’s National Wages Counci l (NWC ) says in its latest guidelines for 2020/2021.

Released on Monday (Mar 30), the council says that since wage cuts would have “a disproportionately larger impact on low-wage workers“, employers should give “special consideration” to them, especially if they are among frontline workers battling the Covid-19 outbreak and its aftermath.

It also said that employers should adopt a graduated approach that sees deeper reductions at the management and higher-wage levels.

The guidelines, valid from April 1 to June 30 next year, also recommend that employers who are “adversely impacted by Covid-19 and face uncertain prospects” may exercise paycuts “with management leading by example”. But these employers should consider reducing variable payments, seek the consent of unions, and also engage employees before resorting to such measures, it says.

Employers should also take into account the circumstances of employees with commission-based variable payments or who have been asked to go on no-pay leave, as their wages would already have been impacted, NWC says.

If monthly wage levels are “unsustainable given the fall in demand”, employers can consider adjusting the monthly variable component (MVC), the guidelines add.

Employers that have not implemented the MVC but need to adjust monthly wages downwards could consider treating any cut in basic wages of up to 10 per cent as an MVC cut. But in the case of management, depending on the circumstances and requirements of the company, the MVC set aside could be more than 10 per cent of basic wages, it says.

Continue to pay employees 13th-month bonus

The guidelines also recommend that employers continue to pay their employees the 13th-month bonus. “As far as possible, employers should endeavour to pay their employees the Annual Wage Supplement. Recognising employees fairly will enable these employers to retain and inspire loyalty in their workforce and be well positioned for the recovery,” it says.

If retrenchment is necessary despite all guideline measures and wage adjustments, employers should stick closely to the Tripartite Advisory by selecting employees for retrenchment fairly, based on objective criteria.

They should also provide longer notice periods to the affected employees, provide retrenchment benefits in line with the Tripartite Advisory, and help them look for alternative jobs.

Consider reducing non-wage costs first

To sustain businesses and save jobs in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak that has “severely affected our economy”, employers should first consider the reduction of non-wage costs, and consider measures to utilise and manage excess manpower, the guidelines say.

Second, employers can tap on Government support to offset costs as well as continue with business and workforce transformation efforts.

These should be prioritised before considering cutting wages and retrenchment, NWC says.

On March 26, Singapore’s finance minister announced a S$55 billion package to cushion the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the nation. The package includes S$15.1 billion in support to the Jobs Support Scheme, which will see the wages of all local workers subsidised by at least 25 per cent.

