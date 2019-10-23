‘End the fiasco’: After viral video, woman in Syed Saddiq’s office clarifies she’s a mum with two kids

In response to the online chatter, the minister said on Twitter that “gossip and slander (had) no separation in the political world”. Instagram/Cleopatra_x3

Last week, a woman known on Instagram as Cleopatra posted several Instagram Stories showing herself and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq at a meeting together.

The videos quickly went viral, with netizens speculating that she was the minister’s personal assistant, and either a transvestite or transgender.

On Tuesday (Oct 22), the minister clarified that she was neither.

The woman also posted a picture of herself, heavily pregnant, adding that she was a single mother of two.

The woman, who is of Chinese and Dutch descent and goes by name Cleopatra on Instagram, shot to fame after posting a series of Instagram Stories last week featuring herself and several others shaking hands with the Youth and Sports Minister, and sitting down during a meeting in his office.

In one video, Cleopatra, dressed in a peach-coloured baju and carrying a pink handbag, sat down directly to the minister’s left, while the men remained standing.

In another, she wrote “meeting with Cleo International”.

She also posted several pictures of Syed Saddiq at the meeting on her account.

Netizens dissected the photos and videos, with some speculating she could be the minister’s new girlfriend or a pretty personal aide.

Others claimed she was a transgender woman, with some calling her a pondan (transvestite).

Transgender individuals are often discriminated against in Malaysia, while cross-dressing and sodomy are illegal.

Oo bukan pondan la ni?sajat pondan dan ibu. Knp x tulis padahal seorang wanita — Eamon (@aieyman_) October 23, 2019

Btw, I am not saying she is pondan, but pondan also can be a mother (adopting babies” like Sajat. Her very bold appearance is suspiciously “pondan” thats why people buat fitnah. We can’t stop fitnah, but we can minimise. Prevention is better than cure. Dress code please!🙏 — Molly Zalani (@MollyMustika) October 23, 2019

In response to the rumours, Syed Saddiq clarified in a Twitter post on Tuesday (Oct 22) that the woman was neither a transvestite nor his assistant.

“I don’t understand why she became the focus, when there were six others in the group. They are from a gaming company and came to discuss a merger, and that’s that,” The Star quoted him as saying to reporters.

According to the Malay Mail, the company pitched a youth initiative programme to the minister.

“Gossip and slander have no separation in the political world,” the minister added on Twitter. “Can we please focus on real rakyat (people’s) issues?”

Dalam Dunia Politik,Gosip & Fitnah, berpisah tiada. Sampai isu anak muda yang penting ditenggelamkan kerana gosip. Sekejap dengar dia PA saya (Padahal tiada). Sekejap dengar dia “Pondan” (Padahal seorang ibu). Dapat kontrak?Fitnah! Can we please focus on REAL RAKYAT ISSUES? pic.twitter.com/46mcHm1DuI — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) October 22, 2019

The woman thanked the minister in two Instagram posts for clarifying her sexuality, and posted a photo of herself holding a child on Tuesday (Oct 22).

In the caption, she called herself “single mummy with two beautiful babies”, and asked netizens to “end the fiasco”.

In a fourth post, she asked Malaysians to “focus on public issues, not slanderous politics and gossip”.

The following day, she posted an additional picture of herself, heavily pregnant, in Gleneagles Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, titled “my labour 2018”.

Despite the online chatter, at least one netizen found the whole fiasco entirely unnecessary.

Now I am seeing Cleopatra’s labor pictures etc. Malaysians are you all really so free to focus on all these? Oh to be specific keyboard warriors and internet trolls. Get a life ! @chedetofficial @SyedSaddiq — Lawrence Low (@lawrencelow85) October 23, 2019

