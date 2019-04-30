Energizer’s super-thick smartphone tanked on Indiegogo after only 11 backers funded the campaign

caption Energizer’s PowerMax P18K Pop smartphone is about as thick as three iPhones stacked on top of each other. source Shona Ghosh/Business Insider

The PowerMax P18K Pop phone by Energizer only achieved 1% of its Indiegogo funding goal with $15,005 from 11 backers.

The P18K Pop was meant to come with a massive 18,000mAh battery – most smartphones come with around 3,000mAh batteries.

The massive battery meant the P18K Pop was about three times as thick as the iPhone X.

Smartphone users want more battery life, but maybe not if their phone can be confused with a brick.

The Energizer phone – which was developed in partnership with Avenir Telecom – received $15,005 of its $1.2 million goal from 11 backers, despite widespread press coverage of the device. The Verge was the first to spot the news the the campaign had failed.

Some quick math based on the average funding per backer and the percentage of the goal achieved suggests that Energizer would have needed between 880 and 1,100 backers to fully fund its crowdfunding campaign.

Energizer’s PowerMax P18K Pop was revealed at MWC in February, where the company said its massive 18,000mAh could hold a 90-hour phone call. For comparison, the iPhone X’s 2,716mAh battery is rated for 21 hours of phone calls.

Apart from its massive battery and size, the Pop could have been any other Android phone. It had five cameras, with three in the rear and two hidden in a pop-up selfie camera mechanism. It also featured a USB-C port that could charge other devices you attached to it

It’s true that smartphone users want more battery life – but not if the phone can be confused with a brick, apparently.