18 thoughtful gifts for newly engaged couples, from someone who recently got engaged

source JK Adams

Shortly after my partner proposed to me last year, we began planning our engagement parties – yes, parties plural. We wanted to celebrate with my family in Florida, her family in New Jersey, and our friends in Brooklyn. Needless to say, it was a lot of work.

We decided not to register for our engagement parties because we didn’t love the idea of people feeling obligated to buy us fancy gifts twice. For the wedding, sure – we’ll be registering for a Vitamix if anyone’s wondering. But for the engagement parties, we just wanted to be with our friends and family, celebrating this exciting next step we chose to take together.

I’ll be honest – money is always a great gift for a newly engaged couple. The cost of a wedding these days could make your head explode, and it’s likely that your gift will go toward helping them build a budget. But if you want to get them a physical gift, it’s best to go with something inexpensive that they can enjoy together.

Save the big gifts for the wedding once they’ve registered for the things they really want and need.

Keep scrolling to read my engagement gift recommendations, or check out more ideas here:

A cute set of mugs

source Shelley Klein

When my partner and I got engaged, someone sent us a set of these mugs with our avatars printed on and the year we met on the back. I’m not one for kitschy gifts, but honestly these were too cute. The idea itself was so thoughtful and sweet, and the mugs themselves are actually really great quality.

A decanter for the whiskey-loving couple

source UncommonGoods

Whiskey is a way of life for some couples. You know the type; it’s the only thing they order at bars, the drink they love to sip at parties even when the host went out of their way to make special cocktails, and the night cap they share at the end of a long day. A nice decanter set with gender-neutral glasses will make this couple very happy indeed.

A cake stand for sweet celebrations to come

source Mosser Glass

It’s becoming more and more common to have the top tier of a wedding cake preserved for the couple to eat on their one year anniversary. Give them something beautiful to serve it on, or to use for all their dinner parties and family gatherings in between.

A place to put all the wine they’re going to get

source JK Adams

They’ll be getting enough bottles to fill up a whole rack, so this compact storage unit sure will come in handy.

A custom map of where they got engaged

source Grafomap

A a Christmas gift this year, I got my partner a Grafomap of the exact spot where she proposed to me. It totally blew her away! The maps can be customized with different colors, zoomed in or out as far as you want, and you can even include a special date on your map.

A calendar with photos of the happy couple

source Artifact Uprising

Assuming they live together, they’ll both be able to take advantage of this little desktop calendar to keep track of their days – but more importantly, they’ll be able to reflect on all the sweet memories you chose for them to see again.

A cake-serving set for the wedding day

source Kate Spade

The engraving on the cake server says “how sweet it is” – perfectly apropos for a loving couple.

A cookbook they’ll want to use together for date nights in

source Anthropologie

Date night doesn’t always have to mean going out for a fancy dinner. Sometimes it’s just about spending a night in with a pile of takeout, or taking the time to cook a nice meal together. Get them a cookbook that portions out ingredients for two so they know just what to make and how much to buy at the grocery store.

A Champagne-scented candle that’s just as good as the real thing

source Jonathan Adler

Shake things up a bit with a Champagne candle instead of a basic bottle (they’ll be getting enough of those – I can tell you from experience!).

A set of tea for the chillest couple

source Vadham Tea

If wine isn’t quite their thing, a gift set of loose-leaf tea might be the perfect alternative. It feels special and celebratory, but you can still operate a vehicle safely after having a few cups.

A gift card to pick out a luxurious set of sheets that matches their decor

source Brooklinen

A custom stamp for all their invitations and thank-you notes

source Paper Source

Planning a wedding includes quite a bit of snail mail – invitations and thank-you notes, for starters – and a custom stamp can make the process go by much faster. Each gift set includes a self-inking stamper, one black ink cartridge, and one gift certificate that allows them to customize a stamp plate online.

If you’ve got a bigger budget, there’s a beautiful copper version on Food52 from $185 as well.

A beautiful bouquet of flowers

source Urban Stems

If they’ve been living together for a while and you just can’t think of anything they need at home, a beautiful bouquet of flowers are always a safe bet.

If you’re looking for more options, check out the Insider Picks buying guide to the best flowers you can buy online.

A monogrammed passport and luggage tag set for frequent travelers

source Leatherology

Whether they travel all the time or just have big plans for their honeymoon, they’ll definitely make use of this set. Either split the gift between them, or purchase one for each person – either way, you can’t go wrong with a simple and useful gift like this.

An unexpected and clever sweet treat

source Sugarfina

Pop the Champagne … bears, that is! They’re probably going to be drinking a lot of Champagne in the upcoming months as they celebrate their engagement, so gift them these gummies for a sweet, edible change.

A candle that brings a romantic ambiance to any room

source Otherland/Instagram

Candles might be a common gift, but Otherland’s are among the best ones to give. That’s because the scents are unique, the packaging is gorgeous, and everything down to the matchbox message – the engagement-themed one says “The Perfect Match” – is thoughtfully designed.

An instant camera for capturing life’s sweetest moments

source Walmart

The fanciest DSLR can’t beat the novelty and instant gratification of this Instax camera, which produces mini prints to slip in wallets and hang on the wall. Personally, we plan to pick a couple of these up for our wedding day so guests can take photos of each other and bring them home!

A smart lighting kit to add a little flair to their home

source Amazon

Their entry to the perfect smart-home setup starts with this Echo Dot smart bulb kit, which will let them turn their lights on and off or adjust the brightness with their voice.