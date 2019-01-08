27 engagement gifts under $100 for couples who don’t have a registry yet

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Grafomap

The holidays are the most popular time to get engaged, which means you can expect a good amount of engagement parties this time of year.

While gifting off a registry for a wedding is a pretty seamless process, choosing an engagement gift requires a little more nuance.

If you’re not sure what to bring to your next engagement party, check out 27 great options below.

If it seems like everyone around you is getting engaged right now, it’s because they are. The holidays are peak engagement season, with Christmas being the most popular day to propose. If you’ve made this observation on Instagram recently, you’ll likely have plenty of weddings to attend soon. Right now, though, you should probably expect a few engagement parties.

Picking out wedding gifts is easy. Couples can make a registry to let you know exactly what they actually want. Engagement parties are where gifting gets a little more complicated. How much should you spend? How do you know what they want? Do you even need to get them an engagement gift?

Engagement gift etiquette may be more nuanced, but we’re going to try to make it easier for you. You don’t need to spend a ton of money or make any grand gestures for an engagement party – just go for something small but sweet. So you don’t show up at your next engagement party empty-handed, we rounded up 27 no-brainer options under $100.

Keep reading for 27 great engagement gifts under $100:

A calendar

source Artifact Uprising

They have a pretty big event coming up – help them count down to the wedding with this custom calendar featuring images you can upload from their social media pages.

A set of Champagne flutes

source Mark & Graham

Help them toast to the next chapter with these classy Champagne flutes. Each flute can be customized with up to 12 letters for an extra personal touch.

A Champagne cooler

source Williams Sonoma

They’re probably going to get a lot of bubbly, and they’re probably going to need somewhere to put it. Think ahead and gift them this classy wine bucket.

A cheese board

source Williams Sonoma

If they love to entertain, they’ll appreciate this simple marble cheese board – it makes for a great way to present a cheese plate or charcuterie.

A cookbook

source Zola

Another must for the entertaining types is a cookbook catered specifically to party food. Whether it’s a dinner party, brunch, or cocktail hour – this cookbook has all of the recipes they need to make their next event a success.

A jewelry dish

source Etsy

Because they’re going to need somewhere to hold those new rings when they sleep and shower.

A custom map poster

source Grafomap

Pick a location that holds sentimental value to them and create a detailed, customized map of that special spot. It makes a unique piece of decor when framed and is sure to prompt some great memories.

Now through February 15, you can save $10 with code “VALENTINE”.

A smart speaker

source Amazon

Whether they’re moving into a new space together or not, anyone’s home could be made a little smarter with an Amazon Echo Dot. Though small, this speaker has powerful audio and tech capabilities.

A Fandango gift card

source Zola

Even if they have Netflix, going out to see a movie is always a fun experience and a great date-night activity.

A decorative game

source Uncommon Goods

A practical game and a cute piece of decor all in one, this four-across game uses their names, anniversary date, and lots of hearts for a totally unique centerpiece.

An Instant Pot

source Amazon

With wedding planning on the horizon, their busy lives will really appreciate an Instant Pot. The pressure cooker will help them whip up delicious meals fast with little prep time or cleanup necessary.

A really nice candle

source Shopbop

No matter the occasion, a nice candle makes a great gift. With hints of lemon, verbena, and white musk, this one smells like lazy days spent lounging on the porch. Check out our candle gift guide if you think they’d be better suited to another scent.

A box of cute cookies

source Williams Sonoma

This is a sweet gesture they’ll both enjoy – with delicious flavors like red velvet, raspberry jam, and Champagne.

A scratch-off map

source Etsy

If they have the travel bug, they’ll love scratching off all of their destinations on this scratch-off world map.

An invitation frame

source Amazon

They’re going to have plenty of pictures they’ll want to display, so a nice frame is sure to be a welcomed gift. This one has two slots, so it’s perfect for framing their future wedding invitation as well.

The perfect matches

source Etsy

These punny matches are a small but sweet gift. They come in bulk (25 packs is the minimum), so you can get enough for them to keep in different spots all around the house, or even offer them up as a party favor if you’re in charge of any planning.

Custom carved mugs

source Uncommon Goods

Carving hearts and initials into a tree is a beloved romantic gesture. You (probably) can’t give them a whole tree, but these handmade mugs are a charming substitute and a cute way to enjoy their morning coffee.

A picnic basket

source Nordstrom

Give them a date made easy with this wicker picnic basket filled with a full set of flatware, cups, and plates for two.

A personalized pillow

source Etsy

Wherever they call home, this throw pillow adds a sweet, personalized touch to their space.

A custom address stamp

source Etsy

These customized stamps make the tedious task of addressing envelopes a breeze – they’ll really thank you for this one.

A box of celebratory candy

source Sugarfina

They could say “cheers” with a glass of Champagne, or go for this sweeter option (or both). This celebratory keepsake box is filled with three boxes of Sugarfina’s popular Champagne-inspired gummies.

A throw blanket

source Nordstrom

What better way to spend the winter months than cuddled up in a cozy blanket? This throw will do the trick.

A wine membership

source Zola

Wine enthusiasts will love getting the chance to try a new assortment of blends each month. Each month’s selection is curated around a region or theme and comes with tasting notes and recipe pairings as well.

An Amazon gift card

source Amazon

If you’re still stumped on what to give them, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon gift card – then they can get just about anything they want. You can also get them started with Amazon Prime, if they’re not members of the super-convenient service yet.

An Airbnb gift card

source Airbnb

If they love to travel, there’s no better gift than bringing them one step closer to their next adventure.

A lacquer tray

source Amazon

Whether it’s for breakfast in bed, countertop organization, or serving hors d’oeuvres – they’re sure to find good use for this sleek and stylish lacquer tray.

Cool coasters

source CB2

They’re sure to have plenty of celebratory toasts in the future. These chic, timeless coasters go with any glass and will keep their home’s surface safe through rounds of ‘cheers!’