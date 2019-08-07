Couples are taking engagement photos at stores like Target and Costco. Here’s why it’s a growing trend.

caption Couples are taking engagement photos at their favorite stores. source Courtesy of Erica Whiting Photography, Courtesy of Jennifer Goodlet Photography

Couples are taking “unconventional” engagement photos at their favorite stores and fast food chains.

Some wedding photographers told INSIDER that social media may be inspiring more couples to personalize their engagement shoots.

Other photographers said that couples should express themselves through their engagement photos as with any other art form.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Couples are walking down a different kind of aisle lately.

Romantic engagement photos taken in the aisles of Costco, Target, and Publix are going viral, racking up thousands of likes and comments. Starry-eyed lovers have also been photographed laughing in each other’s arms at Olive Garden, In-N-Out Burger, and The Pita Pit.

According to The Knot, couples spend an average of $2,679 on wedding photography, and many photographers also include engagement photo sessions in their packages. The Knot also encourages booking an engagement shoot before the wedding in order to get to know the photographer and loosen up in front of the camera before the big day.

Engagement photoshoots are typically staged somewhere romantic, along a beach or scenic street. Why are more and more couples flocking to the freezer aisle?

We asked wedding photographers why people are taking engagement pictures in grocery stores and fast food chains – and what might be behind this growing trend.

Lisa Rose thinks couples are inspired by seeing unconventional engagement shoots on social media

caption Jessica and Brandon Brown met while shopping at Costco. source Courtesy of Lisa Rose Photography

WeddingWire found that 30% of millennials created a Pinterest board for wedding inspiration before they were even engaged, and 64% use Pinterest during the planning process once they have a ring.

Coming across romantic photos of couples canoodling at Costco, such as the snapshots Rose took for Jessica and Brandon Brown at the Costco where they first met, could motivate couples to carry out unorthodox photoshoots of their own.

Read more: A couple took wedding photos at Costco in the aisle where they met, and the superstore has never looked more romantic

“I feel it’s a growing trend because of the attention brought through social media,” she said of requests for offbeat locations. “Social media is one heck of a drive and it allows for unconventional or personalized shoots to be put out there more.”

Jennifer Goodlet told INSIDER that the type of engagement photos she takes depend on the couple

caption Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith met while working at Publix. source Courtesy of Jennifer Goodlet Photography

Goodlet recently photographed Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith at the Publix supermarket where they fell in love as employees. Above all, she says it’s important for photographers and couples to work together to create a finished product that everyone is happy with.

“I think it is fairly even in regard to some wanting ‘traditional’ sessions and those wanting ‘something different’ for their session,” she said. “I think it just depends on the couple and who they are, to be honest. I like both types of sessions and think that the most important part is that the client has a photographer that they vibe with so that they can all work together to have an end result that the client falls in love with.”

Erica Whiting doesn’t believe in “unconventional” settings for engagement photos

caption Tony DiPasqua and Aaron Anthony Damron love Target almost as much as they love each other. source Courtesy of Erica Whiting Photography

Whiting photographed engaged couple Tony DiPasqua and Aaron Anthony Damron at Target, and thinks engagement photos should allow couples to be themselves and celebrate what makes them unique.

Read more: This couple took engagement pictures at Target and their romantic photos are going viral

“I believe photographs should tell a story about people’s lives and there is no such thing as an unconventional setting,” she said. “If the photograph captures your personality and memories and successfully tells your story – then any setting can be ‘conventional.'”

Ariele Chapman asks couples what they like to do together and incorporates those personalized elements into photoshoots

caption Ariele Chapman likes to photograph couples in their favorite spots. source Courtesy of Ariele Chapman Photography

In Chapman’s 13 years as a photographer, she’s noticed a shift away from formal engagement photos and more towards portraying couples as their authentic selves. She’s taken engagement photos at Target, as well as fast food chains such as In-N-Out Burger and The Pita Pit.

“Those end up being their favorite photos because it’s their happy place, their thing they love to do together,” she said. “I think it will change and be more popular over the next few years, with how big social media has become.”

Engagement photos can be a form of self-expression

caption Who says fast food isn’t romantic? source Courtesy of Ariele Chapman Photography

There’s nothing wrong with more formal engagement photos, posing in coordinating outfits as the sun sets over an open field. But there’s plenty of room for couples to be creative. And if they go viral, all the better.

“Art has always been a way to express yourself, and engagement photos should also be that way,” Chapman said. “Some people love mountains or grass fields in their photos, and others like Costco pizza.”