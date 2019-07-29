A Michigan deer infamous for sneaky photobombs crashed a couple’s engagement photoshoot — again

caption Austin and Dori with the Saugatuck Buck. source Courtesy of Eldina Kovacevic, Owner of Inna Kova Photography

Austin Swiercz and Dori Anne were taking engagement photos in Saugatuck Dunes State Park in Michigan when the infamous Saugatuck Buck photobombed their session.

The deer is a local celebrity known for being friendly, though Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources has instructed people to keep their distance.

The Saugatuck Buck recently photobombed another couple’s proposal.

The Saugatuck Buck strikes again.

Austin Swiercz and Dori Anne were taking engagement photos in Saugatuck Dunes State Park in Michigan when the infamous deer known as the Saugatuck Buck photobombed their session. It’s the second time this month the mischievous buck has crashed a couple’s romantic photoshoot.

caption The Saugatuck Buck is such a ham. source Courtesy of Eldina Kovacevic, Owner of Inna Kova Photography

The deer is something of a local celebrity known for being friendly and unafraid of approaching people. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources instructed people to keep their distance, but it can’t seem to stay away from romantic photoshoots. Just last week, the Saugatuck Buck photobombed a different couple’s romantic beachside proposal.

Photographer Eldina Kovacevic said the couple wasn’t too fazed by their uninvited guest.

“It’s not everyday a deer photobombs your engagement session,” Kovacevic wrote in a post on Facebook. “I mean, this was probably the coolest thing ever and Dori and Austin were the perfect couple to experience this, they took it like champs!”

Kovacevic also seized the opportunity to stage romantic snapshots of the couple featuring the deer, and people can’t get enough. The photos have since been shared over 51,000 times on Facebook.

caption Photographer Eldina Kovacevic made the best of the photobomb. source Courtesy of Eldina Kovacevic, Owner of Inna Kova Photography

“Eldina was able to capture this PERFECTLY and get so creative with it!” the bride-to-be wrote on Facebook. “We’re so lucky!”