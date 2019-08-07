A couple took romantic engagement photos in the Publix supermarket where they first met

- Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith met while working at Publix in Lakeland, Florida.
- When their engagement photoshoot location got rained out, they took romantic photos at the grocery store.
- Photographer Jennifer Goodlet captured affectionate moments in various aisles throughout the store.
Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith’s outdoor engagement photoshoot plans were foiled by the rainy Florida summer. But their photographer, Jennifer Goodlet, had an even better idea.
Darch and Smith met three years ago while working at a Publix supermarket in Lakeland. Why not take photos where it all began?
Goodlet captured snapshots of the happy couple in different areas of the store, including the freezer section.
They also incorporated some of the items on the shelves.
Darch told INSIDER that she couldn’t have been happier with how the photos turned out.
“I wouldn’t change a thing,” she said. “The session was so much fun and Jennifer did such a wonderful job of posing us and bringing out our genuine selves in all the pictures.”
