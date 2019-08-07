A couple took romantic engagement photos in the Publix supermarket where they first met

By
Talia Lakritz
-
Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith took engagement photos at the Publix where they met.

caption
Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith took engagement photos at the Publix where they met.
source
Courtesy of Jennifer Goodlet Photography

Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith’s outdoor engagement photoshoot plans were foiled by the rainy Florida summer. But their photographer, Jennifer Goodlet, had an even better idea.

Darch and Smith met three years ago while working at a Publix supermarket in Lakeland. Why not take photos where it all began?

Read more: I went shopping at Publix and saw why Southerners love it so much

Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith at Publix.

caption
Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith at Publix.
source
Courtesy of Jennifer Goodlet Photography

Goodlet captured snapshots of the happy couple in different areas of the store, including the freezer section.

The heart in the glass is an adorable touch.

caption
The heart in the glass is an adorable touch.
source
Courtesy of Jennifer Goodlet Photography

They also incorporated some of the items on the shelves.

Starbucks coffee can be romantic, too.

caption
Starbucks coffee can be romantic, too.
source
Courtesy of Jennifer Goodlet Photography

Darch told INSIDER that she couldn’t have been happier with how the photos turned out.

Love is in the air at Publix.

caption
Love is in the air at Publix.
source
Courtesy of Jennifer Goodlet Photography

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” she said. “The session was so much fun and Jennifer did such a wonderful job of posing us and bringing out our genuine selves in all the pictures.”