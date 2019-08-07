A couple took romantic engagement photos in the Publix supermarket where they first met

caption Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith took engagement photos at the Publix where they met. source Courtesy of Jennifer Goodlet Photography

Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith met while working at Publix in Lakeland, Florida.

When their engagement photoshoot location got rained out, they took romantic photos at the grocery store.

Photographer Jennifer Goodlet captured affectionate moments in various aisles throughout the store.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith’s outdoor engagement photoshoot plans were foiled by the rainy Florida summer. But their photographer, Jennifer Goodlet, had an even better idea.

Darch and Smith met three years ago while working at a Publix supermarket in Lakeland. Why not take photos where it all began?

Read more: I went shopping at Publix and saw why Southerners love it so much

caption Alexandra Darch and Dylan Smith at Publix. source Courtesy of Jennifer Goodlet Photography

Goodlet captured snapshots of the happy couple in different areas of the store, including the freezer section.

caption The heart in the glass is an adorable touch. source Courtesy of Jennifer Goodlet Photography

They also incorporated some of the items on the shelves.

caption Starbucks coffee can be romantic, too. source Courtesy of Jennifer Goodlet Photography

Darch told INSIDER that she couldn’t have been happier with how the photos turned out.

caption Love is in the air at Publix. source Courtesy of Jennifer Goodlet Photography

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” she said. “The session was so much fun and Jennifer did such a wonderful job of posing us and bringing out our genuine selves in all the pictures.”