A couple’s dog expertly photobombed their engagement photos and the hilarious outtakes are going viral

caption Thor the puppy stole the show at this couple’s engagement photoshoot. source Courtesy of Nícolas Carrelo Fotografia

Joyce Sabino Greffe and Alfredo Garcia da Silva wanted to include their dog, Thor, in their engagement photos.

Their beloved pup got a little overexcited in front of the camera.

Photographer Nícolas Carrelo shared hilarious outtakes from the shoot, which went viral.

Joyce Sabino Greffe and Alfredo Garcia da Silva of Campo Grande, Brazil, wanted to include their 9-month-old dog, Thor, in their engagement photos. They promised he would be on his best behavior. But Thor had other ideas.

caption Joyce Sabino Greffe and Alfredo Garcia da Silva with Thor. source Courtesy of Nícolas Carrelo Fotografia

Their beloved pup got a little overexcited in front of the camera, bounding into shots of the couple, twisting out of their arms, and mercilessly licking their faces.

caption A masterful photobomb. source Courtesy of Nícolas Carrelo Fotografia

When their photographer, Nícolas Carrelo, shared some hilarious outtakes from their engagement photoshoot on Facebook, they went viral with over 115,000 shares and 64,000 comments begging for more photos.

caption What a ham. source Courtesy of Nícolas Carrelo Fotografia

Carrelo told INSIDER he’s happy with the results.

“It was a hilarious photo session with this hyperactive dog,” he said. “Yes, it was challenging. But it all worked out.”