A woman who sells 6-figure engagement rings through Instagram says lots of people make the same mistake when buying diamonds — and it comes down to which details they overspend on

caption Nicole Wegman posted the first Ring Concierge photo to Instagram in 2013. source Courtesy of Pura Soul Photography

Since 2013, Ring Concierge founder Nicole Wegman has been creating bespoke engagement rings and selling them on Instagram.

Wegman said some clients hyper-focus on the four-C’s and overspend on small diamond details that are barely visible.

To get clients the best bang for their buck, Wegman suggests they allocate the majority of their budget toward carat weight, instead of color or clarity.

There are lots of details to consider when buying an engagement ring – but Nicole Wegman of Ring Concierge said that, all too often, people focus on the wrong ones.

Since 2013, Wegman has been creating bespoke engagement rings and selling them on Instagram. Ring Concierge designs hundreds of engagement rings a year, with sales starting at $10,000 and reaching as high as six figures.

When asked about common mistakes that people make when buying diamonds, Wegman said it comes down to which details clients spend their money on.

“I hate when people overspend on things that you can’t see,” Wegman told Business Insider. “If someone is paying for all of these little details in the diamond and maybe the diamond is perfect but it is tiny, it’s not necessary.”

“You’re walking around with a piece of fine jewelry, so let’s just focus on what it’s actually going to look like,” she continued.

The first detail Wegman focuses on is the diamond. She said several clients come to her with a misconception about the four C’s of diamonds – cut, clarity, color, and carat weight. If clients spend too much time obsessing over the four C’s, they get caught up in minute details and won’t end up with what they ultimately want: a bigger diamond, Wegman said.

“I always suggest dropping lower in color and clarity and allocating a bit more of the budget toward carat weight” she said. “So we like to find ways to drop down on the paperwork a little bit, not have it impact the diamond visually and then just get them a large carat weight which ultimately the woman wants.”

The shape of the ring makes a big difference in the price tag, too.

“Round cost 25% more than all other shapes. So, when we explain that to them and we show them ‘here’s an oval that’s 25% less,’ and actually appears larger than the round, they start to gravitate towards these other shapes,” Wegman said.

Ultimately, the Ring Concierge team aims to be the female voice in appointments and to ensure clients are getting the biggest bang for their buck.

“We can help guide the men to purchase rings that we would like because we know that’s probably what their girlfriend is going to like,” Wegman said. “We’ve never had a girl come back in and say he went too big. We have had a few people come in and say, ‘alright, how can we go bigger.'”