An engagement ring store is paying a couple to travel Europe in search of the most romantic proposal spots

caption The quest to scour Europe for the most romantic places to propose can be done on the couple’s own schedule. source Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Store

Wedding company Robbins Brothers is looking for a couple willing to travel throughout Europe to find the most romantic places to propose.

The gig offers a $10,000 travel budget, pays an hourly wage, and can be done on the couple’s own schedule.

Couples will need to find 20 romantic proposal spots and then document their findings.

Applications open on Valentine’s Day and to qualify, couples need to be active on social media and in a serious relationship.

Traveling throughout Europe on a $10,000 budget might sound like a dream job on its own. But doing so with your significant other to find the continent’s most romantic proposal spots? That sounds like a real-life fairytale.

Jewelry store Robbins Brothers, known for its engagement rings, is looking for a couple willing to travel throughout Europe to find the most romantic places to propose. The all-expenses-paid gig comes with a $10,000 travel budget, pays an hourly wage, and the company claims it can be done on the lucky couple’s own schedule.

In exchange for the perks, the selected couple will need to identify their top 20 romantic proposal spots and be “willing to contribute content about their experiences.” They also need to be active on social media, and in a serious relationship (which Robbins Brothers defines as “seriously dating, engaged or married”).

Online applications open on valentine’s Day (February 14) at 9 a.m. Pacific time, and will be accepted until February 28 at 1:59 p.m.

For the application, couples will be asked a series of questions and will need to upload a short video explaining why they should be selected. Finalists will be announced on March 16, and voting will then open to the public on March 23. The selected couple will be announced and hired on April 6.

caption With a $10,000 budget, the winning couple can go anywhere in Europe. source Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Store

“It’s important for Robbins Brothers to find new and unique ways to assist couples who want to create an impressive romantic milestone,” said Chris Weakley, vice president of marketing for Robbins Brothers.

“Ideally, our winning couple will be similar to the types of couples who shop at Robbins Brothers. That means they love beautiful things but want to find the best possible value.”

This is not the first time Robbins Brothers has sought a couple to scout proposal places. Last year, a search for a couple to travel to six US cities on weekends attracted more than 1,000 applications.

“We realize that the proposal location is an important factor as the photos and videos captured are memories that live forever. We’ve received such positive feedback on the top spots that our ambassadors discovered last year,” Weakley added.

