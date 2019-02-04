4 types of engagement rings that will be in fashion for 2019

caption Many couples are opting for engagement rings with multiple stones. source laurgasms/Flickr

INSIDER recently spoke with runway stylist and jewelry expert Tanya Dukes to learn more about 2019’s biggest engagement ring trends.

According to Dukes, diamond halos with unique shapes are surging in popularity.

Fancy-cut diamond rings are another huge trend right now, thanks in part to celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Hailey Baldwin.

Yellow gold and multi-stone rings are also trendy options after Meghan Markle‘s engagement ring famously included both features, Dukes said.

Picking out an engagement ring can be overwhelming if you’re not sure where to start. These days, there are countless combinations of stones, settings, and bands to choose from, both in stores and online.

To help narrow down your search, INSIDER recently spoke with runway stylist and jewelry expert Tanya Dukes and learned more about 2019’s biggest engagement ring trends.

If you know your partner wants something a bit more modern, find out what’s in fashion below, from fancy-cut diamonds to yellow gold.

Diamond halos are surging in popularity.

caption Diamond halos were trendy in the 1920s as well. source Nick Webb/Flickr

Rings with halo settings feature center stones encircled by several other stones, typically in circular or rectangular shapes.

Accentuating a center stone with a diamond halo is one way to distinguish your engagement ring from others, especially if you opt for a classic round diamond, Dukes told INSIDER.

Many couples are choosing halos with unique shapes.

According to Dukes, there has been boom in “imaginative” halo styles from floral to geometric to lacy – “all of which complement the uniqueness of natural diamonds.”

Fancy-cut diamonds are a huge trend right now.

caption Cardi B’s engagement ring features an 8-carat pear-cut diamond. source Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic via Getty Images

A fancy-cut diamond – any type of cut that is not round – “has an eye-catching, glamorous look that feels a little unexpected,” Dukes said.

Not to mention, stones with elongated shapes like marquise, oval, and pear-cut diamonds “often look larger than round diamonds of a similar carat weight,” she added.

According to Dukes, recently married celebrities like Hailey Baldwin have “put the spotlight on the wide range of diamonds available beyond the traditional round shape.”

caption The oval diamond in Baldwin’s ring is set on an 18-karat gold band. source Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

The model’s engagement ring is from private New York City-based jeweler, Solow & Co.

In a July 2018 interview with People, the company’s owner, Jack Solow, said Justin Bieber “wanted something that would gracefully accentuate” Baldwin’s hands.

“We settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace,” Solow said.

Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring also features a fancy-cut diamond.

In an October 2018 interview with People, Chopra confirmed that her now-husband Nick Jonas closed down an entire Tiffany & Co. store to pick out her engagement ring.

Engagement rings with multiple stones are also popular.

caption Mix and match stones and styles for a more unique ring. source Kristeen Singh/EyeEm via Getty Images

According to Dukes, there’s a lot of interest in multi-stone rings right now from classic styles like three-stone diamond rings to more modern designs like diamond-studded bands.

Couples can also “get really creative by mixing diamonds of different shapes and sizes,” Dukes said.

Meghan Markle famously has a three-stone diamond engagement ring.

In his and Markle’s official engagement interview with BBC News, Prince Harry revealed that he sourced the main stone on the duchess’ engagement ring – a cushion-cut diamond – from Botswana.

According to Harry, he also included two additional diamonds from the late Princess Diana’s jewelry collection to “make sure that she’s with [him and Markle] on [their] crazy journey together.”

The Duchess of Sussex has also influenced the rise of another engagement ring trend: yellow gold.

caption Expect to see many yellow-gold engagement rings in 2019. source slgckgc/Flickr

“Nearly a year after her marriage, Markle is still influencing bridal style, especially with her choice of a yellow-gold engagement ring,” Dukes said.

“For more than a decade, white metals – primarily platinum and white gold – dominated, but yellow gold has surged in popularity.”

Yellow gold “feels warm, classic, and slightly vintage-inspired,” Dukes said.

caption Yellow gold is a versatile look. source Keeranan Sripang/EyeEm via Getty Images

If your partner wants something timeless, yellow gold is a safe bet. The president of WP Diamonds, Andrew Brown, previously told INSIDER that the most popular engagement ring style over the last century is a round solitaire diamond set on a “simple yellow-gold band.”

But yellow gold also looks great with modern ring styles, too. According to Dukes, more jewelers are combining yellow and white gold to create unique, versatile designs.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.