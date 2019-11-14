The engagement ring styles everyone will be wearing in 2020, according to jewelry experts

caption Insider asked experts about engagement ring trends for 2020. source Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

Engagement ring trends are constantly changing.

Insider spoke to runway stylist and jewelry expert Tanya Dukes and jewelry designer for the stars Neil Lane about what ring trends we can expect to see in 2020.

Lane predicts romantic designs are going to be big in 2020.

caption Neil Lane Morganite Engagement Ring, $2,999.99. source Devon Callaro (Kaplow)/Neil Lane

“We’re seeing more brides opt for rose gold over traditional metals, as well as gemstones like morganite and soft stones, so I think romantic designs are going to be big in 2020,” Lane told Insider.

For instance, this ring has a morganite stone and rose gold band.

“I’m a romantic, so I love designs with delicate shapes and dreamy hues,” he added.

“Understated solitaires on unembellished bands are rising in popularity,” said runway stylist and jewelry expert Tanya Dukes.

caption Jennifer Lopez’s ring from Alexander Rodriguez is an example of a large ring with an unembellished band. source Noam Galai / Contributor / Getty Images

“I’m surprised that solitaires are rising in popularity, even among celebrities,” she said. “It’s an understated look but very classic and timeless.”

Dukes noted that the trend is particularly popular for couples who can afford a large stone.

“Jennifer Lopez’s current rock from Alexander Rodriguez is an extreme example,” Dukes elaborated, speaking of the $4.5 million engagement ring Rodriguez gave Lopez in March 2019.

“Geometric shapes and minimalistic designs are becoming increasingly popular because of their versatility,” Lane said.

caption Neil Lane Premiere Diamond Engagement Ring, $8,999.99. source Devon Callaro (Kaplow)/Neil Lane

“They’re ideal for modern women seeking style and elegance that translates from day to night,” Lane said of minimalist rings.

Dukes seconded Lane’s analysis. “There’s a movement toward elegant minimalism – a less is more attitude that pays a lot of attention to the architecture of a ring rather than adding a lot of decoration,” she said.

The experts have also noticed colorful stones rising in popularity.

caption Neil Lane Quartz Engagement Ring, $1,799.99. source Devon Callaro (Kaplow)/Neil Lane

“Morganite, aquamarine, and garnet engagement rings have recently become quite fashionable, as they offer unique, eye-catching options,” Lane said.

“Gemstones were once considered an avant-garde choice, but now brides are looking for that pop of color,” he added.

“There’s been a big embrace of color,” Duke said. “That applies to diamonds and gemstones too.”

caption Orlando Bloom gave Katy Perry a flower-shaped engagement ring. source Christopher Polk/Stefanie Keenan/Contributor/Getty Images

“Scarlett Johansson is wearing a massive light-brown diamond in her new engagement ring, while Jenny Slate just debuted her sapphire engagement ring,” Dukes pointed out.

Both Lane and Dukes pointed to Katy Perry’s flower-shaped engagement ring from Orlando Bloom as an example as well, highlighting both the floral shape and colorful design.

“Brides are looking beyond the traditional diamond for a ring option that lets their true colors shine,” Lane said.

Lane has seen increased interest in oval and pear-shaped rings from contestants on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

caption Neil Lane Premiere Diamond Engagement Ring, $9,499.99. source Devon Callaro (Kaplow)/Neil Lane

“A few years ago, everyone wanted a round or a princess-cut diamond,” Lane said. “Now, bachelors and bachelorettes are rediscovering and gravitating toward fancy-cut stones like the oval and pear.”

“Both men and women are drawn to these romantic cuts, so I’ve incorporated them into a number of my designs at Kay Jewelers,” Lane noted of his latest work.

Oval diamonds are becoming a popular shape for rings.

caption Sarah Hyland sports an oval-shaped engagement ring. source Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/Contributor/Getty Images

“Everyone jumped on the oval diamond bandwagon this year,” Dukes said of the cut.

“Actresses Sarah Hyland, Melissa Benoist, and model Lais Ribeiro are among the celebrities who got engagement rings with the fancy-cut stone,” she said.

“I think the trend for the shape is reaching its peak,” Dukes added, as it has been a popular shape for a few years now. The oval shape will probably become less popular toward the later half of 2020 as brides begin to gravitate toward geometric shapes.

When it comes to shopping for engagement jewelry, both experts said you should pick a ring that speaks to you.

caption An engaged couple. source lenny hu/Getty Images

“While today’s ring shapes and colors are fun and unique, you shouldn’t choose something just because it’s the latest trend or because it will impress your friends,” Lane told Insider.

“Always be true to your heart and pick a style that you love. Your ring should be a celebration of your personality and style,” he added.

“Go with something you love, even if it doesn’t look traditional,” Dukes agreed.