A woman who sells 6-figure engagement rings says there’s a common mistake people make all the time that can damage their rings

caption Ring Concierge founder and CEO Nicole Wegman says her clients often make one common mistake that could risk damaging their rings. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

Nicole Wegman is the founder and CEO of Ring Concierge, an NYC-based luxury jewelry company that designs and sells customized engagement rings.

She says there’s one common mistake people make all the time that can damage their engagement rings.

Many people neglect to take their rings off while working out at the gym.

“I don’t care what jewelry you’re wearing on your hands, it should not be on when you’re at the gym,” she said.

Ring Concierge is an NYC-based luxury jewelry company founded by Nicole Wegman that sells customized engagement rings and other jewelry. The brand’s engagement rings start at $10,000 and go well into the six figures.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Wegman said there’s one mistake people make all the time that can damage their engagement rings.

“A lot of clients – and we tell them this – but they just don’t like to take their rings off when they’re going to the gym,” Wegman said. “And it’s just unwise. I don’t care what jewelry you’re wearing on your hands, it should not be on when you’re at the gym. You put so much weight on your hands. Even in a pilates class, you put way more weight on your hands than you realize.”

Read more: This online startup is challenging the traditional jewelry industry with conflict-free diamonds and custom engagement rings

Wegman said that while Ring Concierge’s rings are well-made, people should keep in mind that it’s a piece of fine, handmade jewelry. While your ring may be an “everyday piece,” it’s not a “wear-to-the-gym-and-lift-weights piece.”

caption The Whisper Thin is one of Ring Concierge’s most popular ring styles. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

“Especially if you’re doing a more delicate style, you’re kind of asking for trouble,” she added.

Ring Concierge will repair a client’s ring free of charge if does get damaged.

“But the easiest thing to make your ring last is to not put tons of weight and pressure on it,” Wegman said. “It’s kind of common sense, but I can’t tell you how many people don’t take their rings off at the gym. Next time you’re at the gym or pilates or whatever, look. Every girl will have a big diamond ring on.”