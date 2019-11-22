MIPIM Asia delivers insight on investment trends and enhances industry players’ economic advantage in a shifting global market

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 November 2019 – “Engaging the future of Asian markets” will be the overarching theme for the two-day MIPIM Asia Summit, providing real estate leaders operating in the region with an all-encompassing perspective on major industry trends.

Robust economic growth and an influx of capital have expedited the growth of Asian markets. Although the Sino-American trade situation has dampened market sentiment, the Asia region continues to show a promising future in the real estate and property technology sectors. The highly anticipated two-day property summit takes place November 26-27 at Hong Kong SAR’s Grand Hyatt.

MIPIM Asia aims to impart industry knowledge to help businesses deploy effective investment tactics in the real estate sector in Asia. The summit will also be hosting a “Meet the Chairmen” event with key luminaries of the Asian property industry — namely Justin Chiu, Executive Director of CK Asset Holdings Limited, Kenneth Gaw, President & Managing Principal of Gaw Capital Partners, Marie-Célle Guillaume, CEO of Paris La Défense, George Hongchoy, Executive Director and CEO of Link Asset Management, Francois Trausch, Global CEO of Allianz Real Estate and Andrew Weir, Global Head of Asset Management at KPMG. These thought leaders will examine long-term economic growth, sustainable performance and creating community cohesion.

The summit will kick off with keynote by Dr Y.K. Pang, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board. A panel with Chris Chow, managing director of LaSalle Investment Management, Laurent Fischler, Vice President of Ivanhoe Cambridge and Laurent Jacquemin, Head of Asia- Pacific Real Assets of AXA IM will follow and focuses on dissecting the macro-economy and highlighting investment insights and trends from a global perspective.

Amongst the many thought-provoking panel discussions and speaker sessions, a topic based luncheon will take place on the second day of the event that allows participants to exchange best practices and ideas. It is an opportunity to network in a convivial and informal environment and to create open dialogue between industry professionals. Nadira Lamrad, Assistant Director at Business Environment Council, will also delve into the risks and opportunities facing the real estate sector, brought on by climate change.

MIPIM Asia will bring together international delegates offering a global perspective on the current real estate market. Paris La Défense along with its CEO, Marie-Célle Guillaume, will present a business showcase on the attractiveness and potential opportunities in the Paris business sector suburb as a prime location for international property investment as well as a new lifestyle destination. There will be a substantial number of delegates representing the UK. Amongst the heavyweight attendees from the UK are Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, who will explore outbound investment from Asia to the UK and discuss how investors can increase their portfolio value.

Closely aligning with the current trend, this year’s summit includes a MIPIM PropTech day of conferences, which will be held at the Grand Hyatt on 27 November. The event aims to power the digital transformation of the real estate industry with the theme of “Matching User Expectations” this year.

The topic will explore the needs of a user as a citizen and as an occupier of a building. Industry leaders such as Aaron Block, Co-founder and Managing Partner of MetaProp.vc, Jonathan Hannam, Managing Partner from Taronga Ventures, Eric Cheah, Head of Investment Management Asia Pacific of Union Investment Real Estate, Antonio Hang Tat Chan, Vice Chairman of King Wai Group, James Fisher, COO & Director of Market Analysis and Analytics of Spacious.hk , Andrew Young, Associate Director of Sino Group, Adrian Lai, Chief Executive Officer of Liquefy Limited and Asif Ghafoor, CEO and Founder of Spacious will be delivering actionable insight on the evolving narrative for PropTech regionally and globally. The event will close with an intriguing keynote speaker session by Wei Jie, Director of Strategic Partnership and Growth from WeWork.

