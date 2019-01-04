How much money 19 types of engineers actually earn

- source
- An engineer’s salary varies according to specialization.
- In many cases, engineering can be a lucrative career.
- We used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to rank annual salaries for 19 engineering specializations.
Engineering can be a lucrative career, and different specializations offer different levels of compensation.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program provides an annual guide to median pay and number of people employed in about 800 detailed occupations. We used that data to compare the median annual salaries associated with 19 engineering occupations.
Here are those occupations ranked by median engineer salary as of May 2017, along with the number of Americans employed in that occupation and a brief description of what each type of engineer does from the Department of Labor’s O*NET Online occupational database.
19. Agricultural engineers
Median annual salary: $74,780
Total number of employees in the US: 1,770
What they do: Apply knowledge of engineering technology and biological science to agricultural problems.
18. Civil engineers
Median annual salary: $84,770
Total number of employees in the US: 298,910
What they do: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities.
16 (tie). Industrial engineers
Median annual salary: $85,880
Total number of employees in the US: 265,520
What they do: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes.
16 (tie). Mechanical engineers
Median annual salary: $85,880
Total number of employees in the US: 291,290
What they do: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment.
15. Environmental engineers
Median annual salary: $86,800
Total number of employees in the US: 52,640
What they do: Research, design, plan, or perform engineering duties in the prevention, control, and remediation of environmental hazards using various engineering disciplines.
14. Biomedical engineers
Median annual salary: $88,040
Total number of employees in the US: 20,100
What they do: Apply knowledge of engineering, biology, and biomechanical principles to the design, development, and evaluation of biological and health systems and products.
13. Health and safety engineers
Median annual salary: $88,510
Total number of employees in the US: 26,130
What they do: Promote worksite or product safety by applying knowledge of industrial processes, mechanics, chemistry, psychology, and industrial health and safety laws.
12. Marine engineers and naval architects
Median annual salary: $90,970
Total number of employees in the US: 10,960
What they do: Design, develop, and evaluate the operation of marine vessels, ship machinery, and related equipment.
11. Mining and geological engineers
Median annual salary: $94.240
Total number of employees in the US: 6,150
What they do: Conduct sub-surface surveys to identify the characteristics of potential land or mining development sites.
10. Materials engineers
Median annual salary: $94,610
Total number of employees in the US: 27,200
What they do: Evaluate materials and develop machinery and processes to manufacture materials for use in products that must meet specialized design and performance specifications.
9. Electrical engineers
Median annual salary: $95,060
Total number of employees in the US: 183,370
What they do: Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems.
8. Sales engineers
Median annual salary: $98,720
Total number of employees in the US: 70,820
What they do: Sell business goods or services, the selling of which requires a technical background equivalent to a baccalaureate degree in engineering.
7. Chemical engineers
Median annual salary: $102,160
Total number of employees in the US: 33,500
What they do: Design chemical plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products.
6. Electronics engineers
Median annual salary: $102,180
Total number of employees in the US: 134,930
What they do: Research, design, develop, or test electronic components and systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use employing knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties.
5. Nuclear engineers
Median annual salary: $105,810
Total number of employees in the US: 16,700
What they do: Conduct research on nuclear engineering projects or apply principles and theory of nuclear science to problems concerned with release, control, and use of nuclear energy and nuclear waste disposal.
4. Aerospace engineers
Median annual salary: $113,030
Total number of employees in the US: 65,760
What they do: Perform engineering duties in designing, constructing, and testing aircraft, missiles, and spacecraft.
3. Computer hardware engineers
Median annual salary: $115,120
Total number of employees in the US: 66,770
What they do: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.
2. Petroleum engineers
Median annual salary: $132,280
Total number of employees in the US: 32,010
What they do: Devise methods to improve oil and gas extraction and production and determine the need for new or modified tool designs.
1. Architectural and engineering managers
Median annual salary: $137,720
Total number of employees in the US: 179,900
What they do: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.