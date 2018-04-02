28 high-paying jobs for English majors

- source
- DimaBerlin/Shutterstock
- The English language can be a lucrative language to master.
- The Occupational Information Network (O*NET) lists jobs that require English language skills .
- They found plenty of high-paying jobs for people who excel at the English language.
Love the English language and words? Have a solid command of English grammar and a broad vocabulary?
Don’t think that your chosen field of study precludes you from lucrative jobs. Your college major won’t determine your professional destiny. And even Silicon Valley is waking up to the value that humanities majors bring to the table.
But what jobs will allow you to make the most of your English degree while still earning a large salary?
Business Insider scoured the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labor database that compiles detailed information on hundreds of jobs, to find positions that place high importance on “knowledge of the English language” and pay an average annual salary of over $60,000.
O*NET calculates how important “knowledge of the structure and content of the English language including the meaning and spelling of words, rules of composition, and grammar.” is in any job, assigning each a score between one and 100.
There are several jobs that place high importance on knowledge of English language skills that come with annual salaries of over $60,000.
Unfortunately, many of the jobs on the list are postsecondary teaching roles – and academic gigs are notoriously hard to land. And other roles will require additional education, like OBGYN and general internist.
But fear not, English language lovers – other jobs on the list are far more accessible and forecasted to include even more openings in the coming years.
Here are a number of high-paying positions with an “English language” importance level of 90 or higher that are projected to grow by 2026:
Training and development specialists
Training and development specialists design and conduct training and development programs to improve individual and organizational performance.
Average annual salary: $60,360
English language importance level: 92
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
Copy writers
Copy writers write advertising copy for use by publication or broadcast media to promote sale of goods and services.
Average annual salary: $61,820
English language importance level: 94
Projected growth through 2026: 5% to 9%
Poets, lyricists, and creative writers
- source
- Shutterstock
Poets, lyricists, and creative writers create original written works, such as scripts, essays, prose, poetry or song lyrics.
Average annual salary: $61,820
English language importance level: 97
Projected growth through 2026: 5% to 9%
Broadcast news analysts
- source
- Joshua Roberts / Stringer / Getty Images
Broadcast news analysts analyze, interpret, and broadcast news received from various sources.
Average annual salary: $62,910
English language importance level: 94
Projected growth through 2026: -1% to 1%
Instructional coordinators
Instructional coordinators develop instructional material, coordinate educational content, and incorporate current technology in specialized fields that provide guidelines to educators and instructors for developing curricula and conducting courses.
Average annual salary: $63,750
English language importance level: 94
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
Postsecondary education teachers
- source
- Flickr/Robert Scoble
Postsecondary education teachers teach courses pertaining to education, such as counseling, curriculum, guidance, instruction, teacher education, and teaching English as a second language.
Average annual salary: $64,020
English language importance level: 96
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
Postsecondary English language and literature teachers
- source
- Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images
Postsecondary English language and literature teachers teach courses in English language and literature, including linguistics and comparative literature.
Average annual salary: $64,910
English language importance level: 96
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
Postsecondary foreign language and literature teachers
- source
- Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Postsecondary foreign language and literature teachers teach languages and literature courses in languages other than English.
Average annual salary: $65,010
English language importance level: 91
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
Postsecondary communications teachers
- source
- COD Newsroom/flickr
Postsecondary communications teachers teach courses in communications.
Average annual salary: $66,510
English language importance level: 97
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
Postsecondary philosophy and religion teachers
- source
- REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Postsecondary philosophy and religion teachers teach courses in philosophy, religion, and theology.
Average annual salary: $69,590
English language importance level: 96
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
Technical writers
- source
- Sorbis/Shutterstock
Technical writers write technical materials, such as equipment manuals, appendices, or operating instructions.
Average annual salary: $70,930
English language importance level: 95
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
Postsecondary library science teachers
- source
- Shutterstock.com/kagemusha
Postsecondary library science teachers teach courses in library science.
Average annual salary: $70,940
English language importance level: 92
Projected growth through 2026: 5% to 9%
Postsecondary nursing instructors and teachers
- source
- wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock
Postsecondary nursing instructors and teachers demonstrate and teach patient care in classroom and clinical units to nursing students.
Average annual salary: $71,260
English language importance level: 91
Projected growth through 2026: 15% or higher
Postsecondary home economics teachers
Postsecondary home economics teachers teach courses in childcare, family relations, finance, nutrition, and related subjects pertaining to home management.
Average annual salary: $71,630
English language importance level: 92
Projected growth through 2026: 5% to 9%
Postsecondary history teachers
Postsecondary history teachers teach courses in human history and historiography.
Average annual salary: $72,690
English language importance level: 97
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
Postsecondary sociology teachers
- source
- Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock
Postsecondary sociology teachers teach courses in sociology.
Average annual salary: $73,080
English language importance level: 95
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
Postsecondary psychology teachers
- source
- John Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images
Postsecondary psychology teachers teach courses in psychology, such as child, clinical, and developmental psychology, and psychological counseling.
Average annual salary: $73,770
English language importance level: 90
Projected growth through 2026: 15% or higher
Postsecondary environmental science teachers
- source
- Flickr / Velkr0
Postsecondary environmental science teachers teach courses in environmental science.
Average annual salary: $76,360
English language importance level: 94
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
Speech-language pathologists
- source
- Henry McMaster/Flickr
Speech-language pathologists assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders.
Average annual salary: $76,610
English language importance level: 94
Projected growth through 2026: 15% or higher
Postsecondary architecture teachers
Postsecondary architecture teachers teach courses in architecture and architectural design, such as architectural environmental design, interior architecture and design, and landscape architecture.
Average annual salary: $80,050
English language importance level: 94
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
Postsecondary business teachers
Postsecondary business teachers teach courses in business administration and management, such as accounting, finance, human resources, labor and industrial relations, marketing, and operations research.
Average annual salary: $80,300
English language importance level: 92
Projected growth through 2026: 15% or higher
Postsecondary political science teachers
- source
- COD Newsroom/flickr
Postsecondary political science teachers teach courses in political science, international affairs, and international relations.
Average annual salary: $81,430
English language importance level: 98
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
Postsecondary anthropology and archaeology teachers
Postsecondary anthropology and archaeology teachers teach courses in anthropology or archaeology.
Average annual salary: $81,580
English language importance level: 96
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
Education administrators, elementary, and secondary school
Education administrators, elementary, and secondary school plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of public or private elementary or secondary level schools.
Average annual salary: $94,390
English language importance level: 93
Projected growth through 2026: 5% to 9%
Neuropsychologists and clinical neuropsychologists
Neuropsychologists and clinical neuropsychologists apply theories and principles of neuropsychology to diagnose and treat disorders of higher cerebral functioning.
Average annual salary: $97,740
English language importance level: 90
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
Postsecondary law teachers
- source
- Matej Kastelic / Shutterstock
Postsecondary law teachers teach courses in law.
Average annual salary: $104,910
English language importance level: 97
Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%
General internist
- source
- Joe Raedle / Getty Images
General internists are physicians who diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems.
Average annual salary: $192,930
English language importance level: 92
Projected growth through 2026: 15% or higher
Obstetricians and gynecologists
- source
- Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images
Obstetricians and gynecologists are physicians who provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth and those who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system.
Average annual salary: Over $208,000
English language importance level: 94
Projected growth through 2026: 15% or higher