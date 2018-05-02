28 high-paying jobs for English majors

By
Áine Cain, Business Insider US
-
Check out these lucrative jobs, English majors.

caption
Check out these lucrative jobs, English majors.
source
DimaBerlin/Shutterstock

  • The English language can be a lucrative language to master.
  • The Occupational Information Network (O*NET) lists jobs that require English language skills .
  • They found plenty of high-paying jobs for people who excel at the English language.

Love the English language and words? Have a solid command of English grammar and a broad vocabulary?

Don’t think that your chosen field of study precludes you from lucrative jobs. Your college major won’t determine your professional destiny. And even Silicon Valley is waking up to the value that humanities majors bring to the table.

But what jobs will allow you to make the most of your English degree while still earning a large salary?

Business Insider scoured the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labor database that compiles detailed information on hundreds of jobs, to find positions that place high importance on “knowledge of the English language” and pay an average annual salary of over $60,000.

O*NET calculates how important “knowledge of the structure and content of the English language including the meaning and spelling of words, rules of composition, and grammar.” is in any job, assigning each a score between one and 100.

There are several jobs that place high importance on knowledge of English language skills that come with annual salaries of over $60,000.

Unfortunately, many of the jobs on the list are postsecondary teaching roles – and academic gigs are notoriously hard to land. And other roles will require additional education, like OBGYN and general internist.

But fear not, English language lovers – other jobs on the list are far more accessible and forecasted to include even more openings in the coming years.

Here are a number of high-paying positions with an “English language” importance level of 90 or higher that are projected to grow by 2026:

Training and development specialists

source
Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr

Training and development specialists design and conduct training and development programs to improve individual and organizational performance.

Average annual salary: $60,360

English language importance level: 92

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

Copy writers

source
Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr

Copy writers write advertising copy for use by publication or broadcast media to promote sale of goods and services.

Average annual salary: $61,820

English language importance level: 94

Projected growth through 2026: 5% to 9%

Poets, lyricists, and creative writers

source
Shutterstock

Poets, lyricists, and creative writers create original written works, such as scripts, essays, prose, poetry or song lyrics.

Average annual salary: $61,820

English language importance level: 97

Projected growth through 2026: 5% to 9%

Broadcast news analysts

source
Joshua Roberts / Stringer / Getty Images

Broadcast news analysts analyze, interpret, and broadcast news received from various sources.

Average annual salary: $62,910

English language importance level: 94

Projected growth through 2026: -1% to 1%

Instructional coordinators

Instructional coordinators develop instructional material, coordinate educational content, and incorporate current technology in specialized fields that provide guidelines to educators and instructors for developing curricula and conducting courses.

Average annual salary: $63,750

English language importance level: 94

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

Postsecondary education teachers

source
Flickr/Robert Scoble

Postsecondary education teachers teach courses pertaining to education, such as counseling, curriculum, guidance, instruction, teacher education, and teaching English as a second language.

Average annual salary: $64,020

English language importance level: 96

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

Postsecondary English language and literature teachers

source
Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Postsecondary English language and literature teachers teach courses in English language and literature, including linguistics and comparative literature.

Average annual salary: $64,910

English language importance level: 96

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

Postsecondary foreign language and literature teachers

source
Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Postsecondary foreign language and literature teachers teach languages and literature courses in languages other than English.

Average annual salary: $65,010

English language importance level: 91

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

Postsecondary communications teachers

source
COD Newsroom/flickr

Postsecondary communications teachers teach courses in communications.

Average annual salary: $66,510

English language importance level: 97

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

Postsecondary philosophy and religion teachers

source
REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Postsecondary philosophy and religion teachers teach courses in philosophy, religion, and theology.

Average annual salary: $69,590

English language importance level: 96

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

Technical writers

source
Sorbis/Shutterstock

Technical writers write technical materials, such as equipment manuals, appendices, or operating instructions.

Average annual salary: $70,930

English language importance level: 95

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

Postsecondary library science teachers

source
Shutterstock.com/kagemusha

Postsecondary library science teachers teach courses in library science.

Average annual salary: $70,940

English language importance level: 92

Projected growth through 2026: 5% to 9%

Postsecondary nursing instructors and teachers

source
wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

Postsecondary nursing instructors and teachers demonstrate and teach patient care in classroom and clinical units to nursing students.

Average annual salary: $71,260

English language importance level: 91

Projected growth through 2026: 15% or higher

Postsecondary home economics teachers

source
Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr

Postsecondary home economics teachers teach courses in childcare, family relations, finance, nutrition, and related subjects pertaining to home management.

Average annual salary: $71,630

English language importance level: 92

Projected growth through 2026: 5% to 9%

Postsecondary history teachers

source
Tulane Public Relations/flickr

Postsecondary history teachers teach courses in human history and historiography.

Average annual salary: $72,690

English language importance level: 97

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

Postsecondary sociology teachers

source
Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock

Postsecondary sociology teachers teach courses in sociology.

Average annual salary: $73,080

English language importance level: 95

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

Postsecondary psychology teachers

source
John Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

Postsecondary psychology teachers teach courses in psychology, such as child, clinical, and developmental psychology, and psychological counseling.

Average annual salary: $73,770

English language importance level: 90

Projected growth through 2026: 15% or higher

Postsecondary environmental science teachers

source
Flickr / Velkr0

Postsecondary environmental science teachers teach courses in environmental science.

Average annual salary: $76,360

English language importance level: 94

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

Speech-language pathologists

source
Henry McMaster/Flickr

Speech-language pathologists assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders.

Average annual salary: $76,610

English language importance level: 94

Projected growth through 2026: 15% or higher

Postsecondary architecture teachers

source
Flickr / Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design

Postsecondary architecture teachers teach courses in architecture and architectural design, such as architectural environmental design, interior architecture and design, and landscape architecture.

Average annual salary: $80,050

English language importance level: 94

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

Postsecondary business teachers

source
Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr

Postsecondary business teachers teach courses in business administration and management, such as accounting, finance, human resources, labor and industrial relations, marketing, and operations research.

Average annual salary: $80,300

English language importance level: 92

Projected growth through 2026: 15% or higher

Postsecondary political science teachers

source
COD Newsroom/flickr

Postsecondary political science teachers teach courses in political science, international affairs, and international relations.

Average annual salary: $81,430

English language importance level: 98

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

Postsecondary anthropology and archaeology teachers

source
Flickr / University of Liverpool Faculty of Health & Life Sciences

Postsecondary anthropology and archaeology teachers teach courses in anthropology or archaeology.

Average annual salary: $81,580

English language importance level: 96

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

Education administrators, elementary, and secondary school

source
Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr

Education administrators, elementary, and secondary school plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of public or private elementary or secondary level schools.

Average annual salary: $94,390

English language importance level: 93

Projected growth through 2026: 5% to 9%

Neuropsychologists and clinical neuropsychologists

source
National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences/Flickr

Neuropsychologists and clinical neuropsychologists apply theories and principles of neuropsychology to diagnose and treat disorders of higher cerebral functioning.

Average annual salary: $97,740

English language importance level: 90

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

Postsecondary law teachers

source
Matej Kastelic / Shutterstock

Postsecondary law teachers teach courses in law.

Average annual salary: $104,910

English language importance level: 97

Projected growth through 2026: 10% to 14%

General internist

source
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

General internists are physicians who diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems.

Average annual salary: $192,930

English language importance level: 92

Projected growth through 2026: 15% or higher

Obstetricians and gynecologists

source
Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

Obstetricians and gynecologists are physicians who provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth and those who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system.

Average annual salary: Over $208,000

English language importance level: 94

Projected growth through 2026: 15% or higher