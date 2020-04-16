Enjoy tax- and duty-free shopping online at iShopChangi.com without flying

Non-travellers can now enjoy tax-absorbed shopping online on iShopChangi.com and get their items delivered to their doorstep. iShopChangi.com

You can still enjoy exclusive deals from Changi Airport, right from the comforts of home

iShopChangi.com, Changi Airport’s e-commerce site, used to allow travellers to shop online up to 30 days in advance and up to 12 hours before their flight. But since April 1, non-travellers based in Singapore have been able to enjoy exclusive iShopChangi deals online as well. In other words, you no longer have to plan your duty- and tax-free shopping around your flight itinerary – shop in the comfort of your home and get your purchases delivered to your doorstep, all without travelling.

Browse from an extensive selection of over 5,000 products ranging from beauty, electronics and travel-exclusive bundles on iShopChangi.com to wines and spirits on iShopChangiWines.com and more at your fingertips. What’s more, you can enjoy up to 60 per cent off regular retail prices of selected products.

Here are the site’s Top 16 exclusive must-buys you could add to your cart.

As the warmer months approach, it is essential to stay hydrated not in terms of water consumption. Your skin needs hydration just as much as your body, so pamper it with the travel-exclusive Dermask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution Mask – a bargain only available at iShopChangi.com.

The global situation – or simply being home-bound – may stress you out, but don’t let the stress cause premature wrinkles. Defend your skin against cellular damage with just four to five drops of the serum daily. Spend $400 and above to redeem a SkinCeuticals Serum 10 (15ml) worth $99, while stocks last.

Get your glow on for those ZOOM meetings. Sulwhasoo’s bestselling signature First Care Activated Serum is formulated with the JAUM Balancing Complex – a unique solution designed to restore the skin’s balance for a glowing radiance.

The expertly designed skincare line contains the exclusively formulated Skin-Empowering Illuminator that helps your skin achieve growing radiance each day. It’s time to shine the brightest when you finally get to meet your friends and colleagues. Receive a Cle De Peau 3pcs gift set with a minimum spend of $350 Cle De Peau products on iShopChangi, while stocks last.

There’s no better time to stock up your hand sanitisers – and there’s no other place that offers you a significant savings on this bestselling moisturising sanitiser from Bath & Body Works. Keep your hands germ-free and conditioned on-the-go.

Amp up surface sanitisation and disinfection around you with sdst, a self-disinfecting coating that contains unique anti-microbial active which kills germs and prevents them from breeding. The protective effect lasts for 90 days and is great for communal touch-points and personal items like laptops or mobile phones. Grab the lightweight, pocket-sized spray which is exclusive to Changi Airport’s retailing partners, iShopChangi, GiFT by Changi Airport and Sift & Pick.

It’s just as important to dress up for your video conferencing at home – especially if you are pitching to important clients. One way to appear polished and confident is by investing in a statement timepiece – as your hands and gestures are now seen more up close on screen. Tissot Le Locle Powermatic 80 Gent for instance exudes elegance and timeless chic. Or browse your pick from iShopChangi as all watches are going at up to 40% off till end April.

These Quiet Comfort 35 wireless headphones are engineered with renowned noise cancellation technology and a built-in Google Assistant. Wrapped in Alcantara – a premium high-end material – and featuring plush ear cushions, this luxe accessory provides comfort designed for all-day listening, whether it’s for a work call or enjoying some music as you work.

These premium wireless headphones are powered by Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e. Enjoy form and function as its impressive battery life keeps music playing all through your stay-home work day.

Switch up your work from home routine with a workout break accompanied by hi-resolution audio to get you all pumped up and motivated for the day. Swiss-engineered to offer unrivalled Hi-Fi audio quality and a long-lasting 30-hour battery, the Geneva Touring M Bluetooth Speaker is ideal for any space in your home. Enjoy a further 74% reduction (U.P $400.93) on iShopChangi.com.

There’s no excuse to not stay active even if you have to stay indoors. Create your own home workout routine and let Fitbit Versa 2 motivate you to keep track of your fitness and wellness. Elevate your style with this special edition versatile smartwatch that will complement all your athleisure options.

This Singapore-exclusive set from Hegen is perfect for mothers who are starting their first breastfeeding journey. The complete starter kit offers a fuss-free and convenient routine – simply Express, Store and Feed within a single container, which will minimise milk wastage. You won’t find this great deal anywhere else.

Treat yourself to Godiva’s sophisticated selection of Belgian chocolates made with the finest ingredients and flavours. It’s a long day of juggling working from home, supervising your child’s home-based learning and handling all household chores – so you deserve a luxurious snack to indulge in during your breaks for a boost of endorphins.

Boost your immunity with Blackmores Bio C Chewables – it contains citrus bioflavonaoids extract to help enhance absorption and utilisation of vitamin C, which helps to reduce the severity and duration of common colds. The great tasting chewables with no artificial sweetener is suitable for the whole family.

You may not be able to enjoy a round of drinks after closing a deal for now. But it does not mean you can’t treat yourself to a job well done with Penfolds Bin 311 Chardonnay. It’s a great all-season wine which can be enjoyed for any occasion.

A limited edition whisky created exclusively for Global Travel Retail, The Macallan’s Concept Number 2 brings together music and whisky – two of the passions of The Macallan whisky maker, Steven Bremner. And when this pandemic is over, there is no better way to celebrate than pouring a celebratory glass of Concept No.2.

Enjoy more savings at iShopChangi.com

1) Free delivery in Singapore with a minimum spending of $99. Delivery will be scheduled within three to seven days upon order.

2) Enjoy an additional 7% savings on iShopChangi.com with promo code: DOUBLE7. Apply at the checkout page. Discount capped at $30. Promotion is valid till April 19, 2020 at 11.59pm.

3) Tax- and duty-absorbed wines and spirits from iShopChangiWines.com delivered free in Singapore with a minimum spending of $250.

4) Earn Changi Rewards points while you shop. From April to May 2020, you get to earn double the rewards points for your purchases.