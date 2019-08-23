After months on the loose, an elusive emu has finally been spotted in North Carolina

- source
- So here’s the thing: An emu has been on the run in North Carolina since late June.
- Try as they might, officials haven’t been able to capture the flightless bird.
- People have gone a very, very long time without even seeing emu, who locals have nicknamed “Eno.”
- But now the emu has been located and is “settling down.”
- Orange County Animal Services has given the animal food and water to make him comfortable. They hope this will lead to his eventual capture.
He can run, but he can’t hide – anymore, that is. An emu that has been on the run in North Carolina since late June has finally been spotted by local officials and sequestered to one location.
The large, flightless bird has been on the lam and managed to evade capture for nearly two months. The emu, who locals have nicknamed “Eno,” has gained national pseudo-celebrity status, and it seems that his fifteen seconds of virality aren’t quite over yet.
On Monday, the bird was located again at long, long last. According to a post from the Orange County Government, the animal is “settling down in a specific area,” but the post didn’t specify where exactly that is or for how long Eno has been there.
Orange County Animal Services has been leaving the animal food and water in hopes that he will get “comfortable” and soon “it will be easier to corral him safely.”
Although it has taken months, this does fit in with the country’s plan to corral the evasive flightless bird. In July, Orange County Animal Services spokesperson Tenille Fox shared a tentative plan to capture that sly bird with the News Observer.
“We’ll most likely need natural containment, something like a pasture with a fence, to confine him enough to get him into a trailer,” Fox said.
The flightless bird has been on the lam since at least July.
According to the News Observer, the bird stands at 5 feet tall and weighs in at 100 pounds. So, yes, it’s roughly the size of a human. And for months, officials have warned that this bird could be dangerous to approach.
“We are urging the public NOT to approach, try to catch, or handle this animal,” Fox told the Huffington Post in an email. “This emu is pretty large and could potentially be dangerous if it becomes fearful or defensive.”
It’s unclear exactly how long the emu has been on the loose for or where it was housed before that. Officials say it’s been out there in the wild since late June, at least. According to the News Observer, no one has reported a lost bird.
The emu, which is native to Australia, is a flightless bird that can run up to 30 miles an hour and jump seven feet into the air, according to the San Diego Zoo.
After all this time, it seems that capture might just be nigh for Enu, whose journey has been comparable to Chicago’s beloved alligator Chance the Snapper.
