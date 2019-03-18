Ensign InfoSecurity and IronNet Cybersecurity Establish Partnership to Bring Advanced Cyber Analytical Detection and Collective Defense to Critical Infrastructure Enterprises

Singapore-based joint venture to form a Cyber Analytics Center for Excellence focused on securing regional enterprises from sophisticated cyber threats

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 March 2019 – Ensign InfoSecurity (Ensign), one of Asia Pacific’s largest pure-play cybersecurity firms, and IronNet Cybersecurity (IronNet), a cutting-edge US cybersecurity specialist, today unveiled three strategic thrusts to their joint venture (JV) Cyber Analytics Centre for Excellence (COE), namely (1) enhancing the capabilities of local cybersecurity talents; (2) Joint R&D efforts to create advanced cybersecurity solutions; and (3) strengthening cyberthreat intelligence sharing to enable collective defence between enterprises, industries, and governments.





This marks a significant milestone in the partnership between both companies. The Singapore-based centre aims to equip government entities and organizations operating in Singapore and across Asia Pacific with the most advanced cyber security and collective defence solutions to secure critical infrastructure against sophisticated and coordinated attacks.





Mr Yeoh Keat Chuan, CEO Ensign InfoSecurity, said: “Data is the critical ingredient for cyber defence today. Without advanced cyber analytics, organizations are blind to emerging threat vectors and can only be reactive to cyberattacks. The Cyber Analytics Centre for Excellence brings together two world-class cyber security industry leaders to co-create new data analytics techniques and best practices, and ultimately, help uncover new cyberthreat vectors in this digital world.”





GEN (ret.) Keith Alexander, the Founder and co-CEO of IronNet Cybersecurity, said: “Today’s advanced threat actors are sophisticated, well-funded adversaries who can rapidly change their tactics, techniques and procedures to avoid detection. Defending against these threats require enterprises, their industry and their governments to work together to build a collective defense framework that strengthens the security posture for all members. The three strategic focuses that we have devised with Ensign for the Cyber Analytics COE will help build a joint defense framework to accomplish exactly those goals.”





The three strategic thrusts of the Cyber Analytics COE are:





1. Elevating the Capabilities of Asia’s Homegrown Cybersecurity Talents

The first strategic focus of the COE will be to strengthen the expertise of cybersecurity professionals in Singapore. Ensign’s security team, which currently comprises 500 cybersecurity professionals, will have cross training and secondment opportunities with IronNet Cybersecurity.





This exposes local talents to world-leading cyber analytical detection methods and the chance to learn from world class offensive and defensive cybersecurity experts from IronNet who possess deep experience working for military, government, and commercial sectors in the United States.





2. Developing Innovative, Best-of-Breed Cybersecurity Solutions

The JV also provides a knowledge and intellectual property (IP) exchange platform for the two companies’ team of data scientists, engineers and researchers.





Ensign InfoSecurity has developed threat detection models based on the deep network security, data science, and cyber intelligence tradecraft expertise of their team to develop AI techniques that detect unknown threats in network protocols. These models can be further augmented by IronNet Cybersecurity’s patented IronDefense solution which is a massively scalable network traffic analysis platform that uses advanced behavioural analytics, machine learning, and AI techniques to identify known and unknown threats at each phase of the attack lifecycle.





The cross-pollination of capabilities will enable the centre to perform deep research into areas such as cyber analytics and advanced detection methodologies that will result in the creation of new custom security solutions and services for Singapore and Asia Pacific.

3. Collective Defense Cyber Intelligence Sharing

The centre will facilitate secure and strong industry sector and cross-sector cyber intelligence sharing between the two partners. IronNet’s IronDome solution aggregates and analyses behavioural anomalies in real time and at machine-speed across public and private sector organizations at scale to identify cyber threat targeting an industry or geography.





Combined with Ensign InfoSecurity’s access to the metadata from Starhub’s telco network and analytics capabilities, the COE will be able to connect the dots and provide complete visibility on imminent threats across an industry or geographic region and identify stealthy, sophisticated cyber campaigns that would otherwise be challenging for an individual organization to detect and stop.





Ensign is the exclusive distributor in Singapore and select Asia Pacific markets for IronNet’s IronDefense and IronDome solutions used by numerous Fortune 500 multinational enterprise and government agencies across Energy, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Defense industry sectors to detect and collaboratively defend against sophisticated cyber attacks.





About Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity, a Temasek-built company brings together more than 15 years of experience in the cyber security business with an extensive Asian footprint. The company is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Malaysia and Hong Kong. It has a workforce of around 500 certified security professionals with skills in the provision of comprehensive cyber security services. Core competencies include technology architecture design, validation and management of advanced security solutions, as well as consulting, incident response and forensic services.





For more information, visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com.





About IronNet Cybersecurity





Founded in 2014 by GEN. (ret.) Keith B. Alexander, the former Director of the National Security Agency and Founding Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, IronNet Cybersecurity is a worldwide cybersecurity leader that is revolutionizing how enterprises, industries, and governments secure their networks by delivering collective defense at scale. IronNet takes the skills of its cybersecurity operators with their real-world experience working on both offense and defense in the public and private sectors and integrates their deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing industry today. IronNet has won a number of accolades for its products and was recently highlighted as a key representative vendor in the network threat analytics, Gartner’s newest cybersecurity market segment. IronNet is headquartered in Fulton, MD, with major offices in Tysons, VA and Frederick, MD.





For more information, visit https://www.ironnetcyber.com or follow us on Twitter at @IronNetCyber.



