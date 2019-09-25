Ensign InfoSecurity Appoints CEO to Blaze New Trail

Industry veteran and Ensign founding team member Tammie Tham takes over from interim CEO Yeoh Keat Chuan to continue business expansion

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 September 2019 – Ensign InfoSecurity (Ensign), one of Asia Pacific’s largest pure-play cybersecurity firms, today announced that it has appointed 19-year cybersecurity and IT industry veteran and founding member of the Ensign team Ms Tammie Tham as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company in its next phase of growth. Tammie (pictured right) takes over from outgoing interim CEO Mr Yeoh Keat Chuan (KC), who remains on Ensign’s board of directors.













Tammie was until now Ensign’s Executive Vice President for its Enterprise & Services Group, where she oversaw and managed Ensign’s enterprise business portfolio. This portfolio comprises bespoke cybersecurity services that include professional services, designing and building of enterprise-wide cybersecurity solutions, and managed security services.





Before joining Ensign, Tammie was the CEO and founder of cybersecurity systems integrator Accel Systems & Technologies. She has also held senior leadership roles at BT Frontline, IBM and Netrust.





Tammie’s appointment comes as Ensign recently officially launched its global headquarters in Singapore and established a new security operations centre. This facility is powered by a proprietary Cyber Threat Detection & Analytics engine that provides Singapore-centric cyber threat intelligence to better protect public and private organisations in Singapore and across Asia Pacific.





Home to 500 highly qualified cybersecurity professionals, Ensign is committed to helping organisations become secure cyber-resilient digital companies. As a full-service cybersecurity company and trusted advisor, Ensign combines analytics, intelligence and high-end execution capabilities to protect firms against evolving cyber threats and build resiliency while enabling them to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape with confidence.





Tammie said: “I’m honoured to lead one of Singapore’s most dynamic and homegrown cybersecurity firm. In the past year, we have consolidated different leading firms into an integrated end-to-end cybersecurity provider offering consulting, implementation and managed services underpinned by our own R&D. Such integrations are never easy and I would like to thank our Chairman and CEO for creating the right environment for success through their leadership, resilience and guidance. I’m looking forward to lead Ensign on to the next phase of its journey, where we are able to cross-leverage our strengths and scale to provide holistic and leading edge services to our customers. I’m also excited by the platform that we will now be able to provide to transform our workforce as well as groom the next generation of cybersecurity talent in Singapore.”





Mr Lee Fook Sun, Chairman of Ensign, said: “Tammie has been working closely with the executive team since Ensign was founded and she thoroughly understands the company’s purpose and capabilities. I have no doubt that her astute business acumen, strong cybersecurity expertise and proven leadership skills will sharpen Ensign’s capabilities and strengthen our partnerships and business relations with stakeholders.





KC said: “Ensign was established to provide world-class cybersecurity capabilities to protect organisations in a digital world. I know of no one better than Tammie to take the company forward to become a leading cybersecurity player in Singapore and Asia Pacific.”





About Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity is one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity companies in

Asia with an extensive footprint within the region. The company is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Malaysia and Hong Kong. It has a workforce of around 500 cybersecurity professionals with skills in the provision of comprehensive cyber security services. Its core competencies include security architecture design, validation and management of advanced security solutions, as well as advanced threat hunting, red teaming and incident response services.

For more information, visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com.