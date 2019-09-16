Ensign InfoSecurity Launches its Global Headquarters in Singapore, and its New Security Operations Centre Powered by Proprietary Singapore-centric Cyber Threat Intelligence, AI and Automation

Ensign’s headquarters and new Security Operations Centre strengthen Singapore’s position as a cybersecurity hub, enhancing cyber resiliency for organisations in the region

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 September 2019 – Ensign InfoSecurity (Ensign), one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity companies in Asia Pacific, officially launched today its global headquarters, and its new Security Operations Centre (SOC), in Singapore.





Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, Mr Teo Chee Hean, was the Guest-of-Honour at Ensign’s official global headquarters opening event.

“Ensign is built with a singular focus on cybersecurity so that we will be a company whose DNA is completely aligned to keep pace with the constantly and rapidly evolving cyber challenges. We want to build a company to deliver security solutions, services and outcomes for our stakeholders in Singapore and the region through investments to develop world-class cybersecurity expertise and innovative technologies together with our partners.” said Mr Lee Fook Sun, Chairman, Ensign InfoSecurity.

Ensign’s global headquarters is a testament to the company’s commitment to building its presence in Asia Pacific. Ensign currently has offices in Hong Kong and Malaysia, and customer footprints in Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand. It also has plans to expand its presence in Korea in 2020.

Additionally, Ensign will continue to deepen its capabilities, such as advanced threat hunting and cyber threat intelligence, through its Singapore-based research laboratory and global partner ecosystem. The company currently has about 500 highly qualified professionals across the region, and is planning to expand by 100 to 600 staff by 2020.

Intelligent Security Operations Centre Built to Meet the Cybersecurity Needs of Organisations in Singapore

Parallel to the official opening of its global headquarters, Ensign has also unveiled its new Security Operations Centre (SOC). This facility strengthens the cyber resilience of Ensign’s customers by enhancing the accuracy, and shortening the time, needed to detect and respond to cyber threats. It is also set to improve the efficiency and efficacy of its cybersecurity analysts through three key features: (1) Highly contextualised and actionable Singapore-centric and Global Cyber Threat Intelligence, (2) Advanced Cyber Threat Analysis and Data Enrichment, and (3) Automation.

1. Proprietary, Singapore-centric Cyber Threat Intelligence

The SOC taps on Ensign’s newly unveiled Cyber Threat Detection & Analytics engine which leverages big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to generate most relevant, local insights on emerging and imminent cyber threats. Ensign is the only cybersecurity company in Singapore that provides this deep Singapore-centric, sectoral threat intelligence.





These Singapore-centric insights are also correlated and corroborated with global threat intelligence to produce highly contextualised and actionable cyber threat intelligence.

2. Advanced Cyber Threat Analysis and Data Enrichment

The SOC also features Network Traffic Analytics (NTA) capabilities which use advanced analytics, AI and machine learning techniques to identify anomalous network traffic behaviour associated with advanced threats.

Additional context is added to this analysis through internal enrichment, such as the continuous vulnerability management process with which vulnerabilities are perpetually identified and remediated.

In addition, Ensign can get full spectrum visibility of an organisation’s entire digital environment by augmenting NTA with its proprietary Singapore-centric cyber threat intelligence, together with advanced detection and response capabilities for endpoint devices.

This allows Ensign to shorten the mean time to detect cyber threats, and accelerate response time for cybersecurity teams. It also minimises the window of opportunity for cyber threat actors.

3. Automation

By heavily automating its SOC processes, Ensign is able to improve the centre’s accuracy, consistency and efficiency in handling security alerts and incident investigation. This minimises human errors, ensures a high level of consistency while reducing the time that cybersecurity analysts spent on false positives. This allows Ensign to focus its resources on higher-value objectives, such as incident response and proactive threat hunting.

This intelligent partnership between technology and humans enables Ensign to implement an automated and intelligent workflow that improves the overall performance of the SOC.

“We’ve seen two key challenges with Managed Security Services. Firstly, the security analysts are spending too much time and effort on monitoring, trawling through logs and investigating. Secondly, the industry continues to face a dearth of trained and experienced cyber security professionals,” said Tammie Tham, Executive Vice President, Enterprise & Services, Ensign InfoSecurity.

“At Ensign, we’ve set about to overcome these challenges through extensive use of automation and advanced technologies utilizing analytics and machine learning. We’ve set ourselves a target of automating 80% of the work that is done by SOC analysts and gradually move them up the value chain to focus on incident response and threat hunting. This enables us to provide MSS services to our customers that will scale to meet the cyber defense challenges of tomorrow and an enriching and rewarding career to our security professionals.” added Tammie.





About Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity is one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity companies in

Asia with an extensive footprint within the region. The company is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Malaysia and Hong Kong. It has a workforce of around 500 certified security professionals with skills in the provision of comprehensive cyber security services. Its core competencies include security architecture design, validation and management of advanced security solutions, as well as advanced threat hunting, red teaming and incident response services.

For more information, visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com.