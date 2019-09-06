This Disney-inspired party planning book offers something for every age, occasion, and kind of Disney fan — and it’s only $27

source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

“Entertaining With Disney: Exceptional Events From Mickey Mouse to Moana!” includes a wide variety of DIY party ideas for the Disney lover.

These inspirational plans for entertaining are all tasteful nods to Disney rather than being overtly branded.

From the Little Mermaid Bridal Shower Brunch to a Disney villain pumpkin-carving party, this $27 book offers something for every age, occasion, and kind of Disney fan.

I am a Disney fan, a huge unapologetic fan. From their cartoons and movies to their park and cruise lines, if the Walt Disney Company is involved in some way, odds are I’m on board. Being that I am such a Disney devotee, I welcome any and all ways to incorporate Disney magic into my life whenever and wherever I can. “Entertaining With Disney: Exceptional Events From Mickey Mouse to Moana!” by Amy Croushorn is a book created for people like me, especially if they enjoy the fine art of entertaining.

“Entertaining With Disney” (Insight Editions, September 24, 2019) is a helpful guide to throwing parties with step-by-step instructions on creating out-of-the-ordinary experiences for guests of all ages.

“Hosting a Disney party is a great way to get everyone into a fun, festive mood, infusing your party with a special atmosphere of joy, romance, and nostalgia,” Croushorn writes in her introduction. These are all good things to incorporate when entertaining friends and family, and they all happen to be DIY projects included in her book.

The book

“Entertaining With Disney” focuses on 11 different types of Disney-inspired parties. Each unique kind of gathering includes food and drink recipes, crafts to decorate the party space, and tips to bring more fun to the soiree, including games, playlists, and party favors. The book is beautifully illustrated with aspirational and practical photography of the overall theme along with many close-ups so you can really see how it’s all done.

Highlights include a festive “The Princess and the Frog” New Orleans Dinner Party featuring gumbo, beignets, and a New Orleans jazz playlist. There’s a tropical “Moana”-inspired Motunui Island Summer Barbecue with chicken kebabs, pineapple bites, and an adorable Kakamora coconut craft. Ariel lovers will enjoy a sophisticated Little Mermaid Bridal Shower Brunch with eggs Benedict, smoothie bowls, and chocolate mermaid tails.

The themes

Of all the various party suggestions, my personal favorite is the “Peter Pan”-themed “Never Grow Up” Birthday Party. This theme includes edibles like Tinker Bell’s Pixie Punch and Second Star to the Right Cookies, directions for a Jolly Roger Serving Bowl, and a bonding game called “Find a Friend in Neverland,” where you mingle with guests to find common experiences.

Other party themes that I have yet to mention include a “Cinderella” New Year’s Eve party, “Lion King” baby shower, Queen of Hearts garden party, “Aladdin” outdoor movie night, Minnie and Mickey birthday party, Disney villains pumpkin-carving party, and last but not least, a “Frozen”-themed holiday brunch.

While many of the parties have a type of celebration assigned to them, you can easily swap them out. All the parties are themed more to the inspiration than to the motive for celebration. The Little Mermaid Bridal Shower could easily be used for a baby shower. The Disney Vile Villains, which is designated as a Halloween pumpkin-carving party, would be a good fit for a birthday girl or boy who tends to like the dark side.

Using the book

Thankfully, most of the items – from the ingredients needed for the recipes to the various supplies needed for the crafts – are readily available. Additionally, various ephemera included in the book, like signs, cards, and name tags, come in the form of printable templates that you can access via the publisher’s website.

The book also keeps you on track. At the end of each chapter, there’s a “Putting It All Together” section that breaks down the prep into digestible steps from two or more weeks before, one week before, two days before, one day before, and the day of.

There are also nice touches sprinkled within the pages. Throughout the book, there are fun Disney facts about the themes that the parties are based on alongside a variety of helpful tips. In the back of the book, there’s also a handy measurement conversion chart and a couple of blank pages for notes.

The bottom line

One of the aspects of “Entertaining With Disney” that I appreciate the most is that the themes aren’t overtly Disney; rather, most are subtle nods to the popular titles. The suggestions transcend age and can work for a variety of life stages, although odds are the “Frozen”-themed party will skew younger. If you like to entertain, love a themed event, and of course, love Disney, this will be a welcome addition to your bookcase.

Pros: Nice variation of themes from unisex to feminine and classic Disney to newer films

Cons: Each of these parties requires a fair amount of effort, so it’s really not for the person who doesn’t have the time and resources