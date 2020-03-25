Entertainment Asset DEP (DEAPcoin) Launches on OKEx Exchange

The Digital Entertainment Asset Pte.LTD (DEA) have announced listing of it’s in-game currency DEP (DEAPcoin) on top digital currency exchange OKEx.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 March 2020 – Singapore-based Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA), announced that the digital currency DEP (DEAPcoin) used in its subordinated entertainment platform “PlayMinig” is going to be listed on leading digital currency exchange OKEx on April 8th.









PlayMining and DEAPcoin

The entertainment platform “PlayMining” is an economic and ecological platform on which users can buy & trade props that appear in games and comics, using DEAPcoin. DEAPcoin can be earned by playing games or watching comics. T

New Consultants

DEA have announced that it has taken on Shiina Shigeru, and Yoshida Naohito as Co-CEO. Mr. Shiina Shigeru, a former president of PwC Japan and vice president of KPMG Consulting, has formally joined DEA’s business team, and together with Mr. Yoshida Naohito, a serial entrepreneur has successfully listed three companies in Japan, these two Co-representatives (Co-CEO) will work together to build a strong business system.

A student of AI technology in NEC Central Research Institute, Shiina published a number of papers, and also obtained a number of franchises. In order to promote the application of AI in the society, he later turned to the consultant industry.

Shiina Shigeru spoke about how he hopes to use experience to help PlayMining succeed, stating:

While it’s amazing to be involved in an innovative business, it’s just a matter of carrying out the spirit of challenge I’ve had so far. I hope to make the best use of my experience so far to create a career that will bring impact to the world.

Starting as a magazine editor, Yoshida Naohito developed the animation game company GLAMS at the age of 28, later establishing three different companies in the human resources, content industry, and advertising industries.

JobTribes

The first title on PlayMining’ is called JobTribes’, a card collecting battle fantasy game, which will offer users closed beta test recruitment at the end of March. PlayMining intends to give priority to users who sign up for membership from the game’s official website. In addition, participation in closed beta tests is also expected to receive DEAPcoin rewards, or blockchain-related game cards.





