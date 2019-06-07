HOW TO START A BUSINESS: The ultimate guides for founders on launching a company, raising money, and becoming wildly successful

By
Business Insider, Business Insider US
-
Don't overvalue your company, said Liz Wessel, pictured.

caption
Don’t overvalue your company, said Liz Wessel, pictured.
source
Courtesy of Liz Wessel

  • Entrepreneurship doesn’t come with a rule book.
  • These guides will help first-time founders launch a startup, raise capital, and dominate the market.
  • They include tips from successful founders like Liz Wessel of WayUp, and seasoned VCs like Patrick McGinnis of Dirigo Advisors.
  • Business Insider regularly interviews entrepreneurship experts about the different stages of building a company. You can read them all by subscribing to BI Prime.

Below is a list of guides to help first-time founders through every stage of building a startup, featuring advice from successful founders and investors.