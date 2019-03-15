PRESENTING: The first-time founder’s ultimate guide to pitching a VC

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Just because you’ve binge-watched “Shark Tank” doesn’t mean you know what it takes to deliver a successful pitch to investors.

Convincing a venture capitalist to support your business is both an art and a science – and few first-time founders get it exactly right. Still, you’ll want to avoid the most common mistakes and most egregious turn-offs.

We asked seasoned investors and company founders for their best advice on pitching a venture capitalist – plus the most common pitfalls to avoid.

Some of our favorite tips include: Remember that the VC wants to invest (or else they wouldn’t be hearing your pitch), and explain to them exactly how you’re different from your direct competitors.

Oh, and be sure to know your numbers. You’d be surprised by how many people don’t.