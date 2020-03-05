THE ENTREPRENEUR’S TOOL KIT: The best apps, services, and documents all first-time founders need to start a business

- source
- Entrepreneurs, business owners, and side-hustlers come from all kinds of backgrounds, but many first-time founders don’t start with a formal business education.
- Launching a new business can be a surprisingly challenging process, with an overwhelming range of possibilities and decisions.
- To help you get started, Business Insider rounded up this selection of guides and resources we’re calling the entrepreneur’s tool kit.
Software and apps to power your business
Starting with spreadsheets: The ultimate Excel guide to go beyond bookkeeping and save money on software costs
Managing projects and people: 5 low-cost apps that entrepreneurs and freelancers can use to juggle projects and boost productivity
Upping your influence: The top 10 Instagram apps all entrepreneurs should use in 2020 to boost their following and get a boatload of new customers
Designing a unified brand: The top 16 ways all entrepreneurs should be using the hot self-marketing app Canva in 2020 to distinguish their brand and win more customers
Marketing your idea: 5 apps entrepreneurs can use right now to create stunning pitch decks and marketing materials that will reel in funding and new customers
Platforms and services to supercharge your sales
Becoming a Posher: The ultimate guide to starting a side hustle on hot resale app Poshmark
Scaling from side hustle to six figures: How entrepreneurs use apps like Poshmark to turn side hustles selling clothes into full-time businesses
Accessing the funds to grow: Here’s how to skip the bank and secure a loan through services like PayPal, Square, and Stripe.
Borrowing what you need, when you need it: How entrepreneurs who are freaking out over their cash flow can use Kabbage’s working capital solutions
Templates and guides to plan and execute your strategy
Quitting your day job: Here’s the exact format you should follow when writing a resignation letter so you don’t burn any bridges
Finding your business’ north star: Here’s a step-by-step guide to writing a winning strategy that will boost your startup’s chance at success.
Connecting with customers: 6 email templates small business owners can use to bring in customers and drive sales
Generating buzz: The exact email templates 2 founders used to drive major press coverage and significantly increase sales
Crafting a winning pitch: How to build a pitch deck that will wow investors in 2020, featuring a slide-by-slide breakdown of the decks a founder used to raise $448 million
Negotiating an investment deal: The first-time founder’s ultimate guide to navigating a term sheet and avoiding common pitfalls in 2020 – with a sample term sheet from a major VC