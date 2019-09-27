14 award-winning photos that show the devastating impact humans have on our planet

caption A young boy drinks dirty water in Kakamega, Kenya. source Frederick Dharshie Wissah/2019 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year

The Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management (CIWEM) hosted a photography contest in an effort to expose the harsh realities of climate change around the world.

The winners of the Environmental Photographer of the Year contest were announced alongside the UN Climate Summit in New York.

Keep scrolling to see the winning photos, along with some shortlisted images.

The Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management (CIWEM) Environmental Photographer of the Year contest aims to show the devastating impact climate change has on humans and wildlife around the world.

“Climate change is the defining issue of our time and now is the time to act. We need to see action from all sectors of society. This competition showcases the reality of how people are being impacted by the climate all around the world and aims to spread an important message worldwide to inspire big change,” said Terry Fuller, CIWEM chief executive, in a statement.

“Hightide Enters Home,” SL Shanth Kumar — Mumbai, India

caption Environmental Photographer of the Year. source SL Shanth Kumar/2019 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year

“A huge wave lashed at a shanty town in Bandra, Mumbai, throwing a 40-year old fisherman out of his home. He was pulled in by the strong currents and was rescued by fellow fishermen,” says Kumar. ” The reclaimed city of Mumbai is facing an increased risk of coastal flooding as a result of climate change. The city’s land and sea temperatures have been rising causing a corresponding impact on the sea level.”

“Tuvalu Beneath the Rising Tide,” Sean Gallagher — Tuvalu

caption Changing Environments Prize. source Sean Gallagher/2019 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year

Gallagher says: “Fallen trees lie on a beach as the waves from the Funafuti lagoon in Tuvalu lap around them. Land erosion has always been a problem for the country, but problems are intensifying as sea levels rise. Rising seas are on the verge of completely submerging the tiny archipelago’s islands.”

“Polluted New Year,” Eliud Gil Samaniego — Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico

caption Sustainable Cities Prize. source Eliud Gil Samaniego/2019 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year

“On January 1, 2018, Mexicali was one of the most contaminated cities in the world because of the pyrotechnics, climate change, geographic location, industry, and cars,” Gil Samaniego says.

“Water Scarcity,” Frederick Dharshie Wissah — Kakamega, Kenya

caption Water, Equality, and Sustainability Prize. source Frederick Dharshie Wissah/2019 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year

Dharshie Wissah says: “A young boy is drinking dirty water due to lack of water points in the area, which has occurred due to deforestation. A lack of clean water greatly increases the risk of diarrhoeal diseases as cholera, typhoid fever and dysentery, and other water-borne tropical diseases.”

“Remains of the Forest,” J Henry Fair — Niederzier, Germany

caption Climate Action and Energy Prize. source J Henry Fair/2019 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year

“Hambach Forest was nearly 12,000 years old when it was bought by a power company to dig for the brown coal buried underneath,” says Fair. “The ancient forest was once the size of Manhattan. Now only 10% of it remains.”

“Desperate Measures,” Neville Ngomane — Limpopo, South Africa

caption Young Environmental Photographer of the Year. source Neville Kgaugelo Ngomane/2019 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year

“This rhino is being de-horned in an attempt to protect it from being poached. With the current severe level of poaching, experts recommend that rhinos should be de-horned every 12-24 months to effectively deter hunters,” says Ngomane. “This was not an easy watch.”

“Trash,” Sebnem Coskun — Istanbul, Turkey

caption Shortlisted. source Sebnem Coskun/2019 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year

“Underwater cleaning in the Bosphorous within the Zero Waste Blue Project.”

“Sleep Fatigue,” Amdad Hossain — Dhaka, Bangladesh

caption Shortlisted. source Amdad Hossain/2019 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year

“A woman sleeps on a dirty riverbank.”

“The Plastic Quarry,” Antonio Aragon Renuncio — Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West Africa

caption Shortlisted. source Antonio Aragon Renuncio/2019 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year

Aragon Renuncio says: “A boy plays with a plastic bag. About 418 million tons of plastic is produced worldwide each year. Production increased exponentially from 2.5 million tons in 1950 to 493 million tons by 2015. Every day approximately 8 million pieces of plastic pollution find their way into our oceans.”

“Lungs of the Earth,” Ian Wade — Somerset, United Kingdom

caption Shortlisted. source Ian Wade/2019 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year

“Photographing trees at night with a long shutter speed and four LED spotlights isn’t easy – the tiniest amount of wind will blur the canopy. It took Ian Wade five long nights to capture this image. The final image shows the trees in all their splendor.”

“Sweet Dreams,” Antonio Aragon Renuncio — a school near Burkina Faso border

caption Shortlisted. source Antonio Aragon Renuncio/2019 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year

“A girl sleeps on a desk inside her schoolroom. Extreme rains have tripled in the Sahel in the last 35 years because of global warming. Climate change has caused 70 episodes of torrential rains in the last decade although the region also suffers severe droughts.”

“Sewing Net,” Tran Tuan Viet — Phu Yen, Vietnam

caption Shortlisted. source Tran Tuan Viet/2019 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year

“As fish stocks decrease, fishing methods become increasingly extreme. Destructive fishing with small-hole nets devastates the marine environment.”

“Daily Labor,” M Yousuf Tushar — Dhaka, Bangladesh

caption Shortlisted. source M Yousuf Tushar/2019 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year

“Thousands of poor people come to the capital city, Dhaka, to find work every year. Many are forced to do hard labor such as carrying coal on their heads.”

“Invisible,” Valerie Leonard — Sisdol, Nepal

caption Shortlisted. source Valerie Leonard/2019 CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year

“In the Sisdol landfill in Nepal, waste-pickers rummage through rubbish all day looking for materials or valuables to sell. This temporary landfill located near Kathmandu has been in operation since 2005. Today, it is running out of capacity.”