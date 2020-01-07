Envision Digital Appoints Sylvie Ouziel as International President

Newly created role in response to the increasing global demand for AIoT (Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things) technology in the era of digital transformation

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 January 2020 – Envision Digital International Pte Ltd (Envision Digital), a global AIoT technology leader, has appointed Sylvie Ouziel as International President as it strengthens its business covering Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.













Headquartered in Singapore, Envision Digital’s world-leading AIoT operating system, EnOS™, connects more than 120GW energy assets globally. Partnering with companies and governments, Envision Digital through its suite of applications and solutions, is committed to enabling global clean energy transition and digital transformation.





Ouziel will be based in Singapore and will also serve as Managing Director of the Singapore entity.





With over 28 years of experience in business transformation and technology leadership roles, she joins Envision Digital from Allianz, where she was Global CEO of Allianz Assistance and Asia Pacific CEO of Allianz Partners for four years. In this role, Ouziel delivered high-touch, high-tech services to consumers in a B2B2C model for business partners in mobility, home, and consumer electronics. Ouziel joined Allianz in 2012 and her first role was to establish and lead the company’s global Shared Services covering digital transformation and global operations.





Prior to this, Ouziel spent 20 years with Accenture where she led transformation projects for industrial clients spanning across the airspace, automotive, construction, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors. Ouziel’s last position at Accenture was Global COO of Accenture Management Consulting.





“Sylvie is an accomplished global business leader with a strong track record in leading digital and technological transformation initiatives. As we look to accelerate our growth internationally, I am confident that our teams and partners will benefit from her innovative thinking and unique experience across multiple markets and industries,” said Lei Zhang, Founder and CEO of Envision Group.





“Envision Digital is at an exciting juncture in its journey and I am honoured to be leading the next phase of growth of the international business. Envision’s solutions are best in class, and as there is an increasing need to use cleaner energy and to manage the world’s resources more efficiently, demand for the company’s technology will only grow,” said Sylvie Ouziel, International President of Envision Digital.





Ouziel graduated from École Centrale Paris with an engineering degree specializing in economics, and she holds an Accenture-sponsored Executive MBA from Kellogg’s Northwestern.





Her role commences with immediate effect.





About Envision Digital

Envision Digital is a global AIoT technology leader headquartered in Singapore with over 500 employees across ten offices in China, France, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.





Envision Digital owns EnOS™ — the world-class AIoT operating system which currently connects and manages over 63 million smart devices and 120GW of energy assets globally. Its monitoring, advanced analytics, forecasting and optimising applications provide insights to help clients better manage their assets and portfolio performance. Its offering extends to Smart Renewables (Hydro, Solar, Wind); Smart Cities; Smart Buildings; Connected Energy; Smart Plants; and Smart Networks; partnering companies and governments in their digital transformation journey.





As a major player in the AIoT operating system, Envision Digital is growing an ecosystem of partners to enable energy and digital transformation globally. Its growing list of over 250 customers and partners spans across ten industries and includes: Accenture, Amazon Web Services, GovTech Singapore, Keppel, Microsoft, Nissan, Tableau, Total, PSA International, and Sonnen.





For more information, visit www.envision-digital.com.



