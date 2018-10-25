Envision Digital Wins Tender to Supply A Multi-Tenant IoT Platform to Singapore Government Agencies

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 October 2018 – The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) under the Prime Minister’s Office has awarded the tender for the Hosting and Development of GovTech Device Management Control and Data Acquisition System (DECADA) to Envision Digital Singapore Pte Ltd. This project aims to provide a ready-to-use common IoT (Internet of Things) services platform to government agencies using Envision Digital’s EnOS IoT Operating System.

When implemented, EnOS will provide a secure, open and robust platform to accelerate the development of next generation IoT-based solutions by government agencies in their digitalisation goals. EnOS will also allow agencies to break their IoT data silos by ingesting IoT data, in its raw form, into a data repository. This potential whole-of-government IoT data repository will enable agencies to perform data analytics, forecasting and optimization, and develop dashboards through EnOS’ powerful capabilities such as its integrated machine learning framework.

Envision Digital’s EnOS solution was chosen by GovTech through a public tender. Competition was intense with proposals from 9 local and world renowned multi-national companies.

Commenting on this significant win by Envision Digital, Mr Zhang Lei, Founder and CEO of Envision said, “We are very honoured to be selected to work on this strategic project with GovTech to provide an advanced IoT technology platform to and across various government agencies to support Singapore’s public sector digitalization. It represents yet another clear recognition of the capabilities of our EnOS operating system to help drive the adoption of IoT in the public sector’s digital transformation. We also look forward to further supporting Singapore’s Smart Nation initiatives.”

Within the next few months, Envision Digital will work closely with GovTech to install and operate the DECADA system and to develop the government agencies’ smart digital applications on the DECADA platform.

About Envision Digital

At Envision Digital (www.envision-digital.com), we help organisations harness the power of the future: technology, insights and outcomes. The world’s leading Energy IoT Platform provider, our mission stems from a cloud-native approach to develop IoT-centric business applications to help organisations own their agile and enterprise business platform. With EnOS™, we enable organisations in their innovation journey into the next generation IOT lead business transformation.

About Envision

Envision is a leading digital energy company. Envision owns the leading Intelligent IoT platform, EnOS™, currently managing 100GW of energy assets globally. Integrating Sonnen, ChargePoint, AutoGrid, and Bazefield etc., Envision is building a comprehensive global Intelligent IoT and smart city ecosystem.

Founded in 2007, the company’s heritage is in the wind sector and currently Envision has become one of the world’s leading wind technology companies. Headquartered in Shanghai, Envision has regional offices across Asia, Europe, North and South America, and has established global R&D centres in Singapore, Denmark, Germany and the United States.

Envision’s mission is to “solve the challenges for a sustainable future”; the company is committed to creating a world of beautiful energy where everyone has access to clean, secure and affordable energy. For more information on Envision, please visit www.envision-group.com .

About Envision’s EnOS™

EnOS™ is a smart, scalable and open platform that connects silo data and systems to enable the IoT for energy. It covers multiple business domains including wind power, solar PV systems, EV and charging networks, storage batteries, smart grids, smart buildings, smart homes, smart cities

and intelligent electrical terminals. The platform leverages more than 10 years of industrial know-how in the energy sector with over 100 standard digital models and over 50 professional applications. Through over 50 million sensors, EnOS™ is managing energy assets worldwide which will turn energy challenges into opportunities.