You can get 6 of the best ‘Batman’ games for free on PC right now — here’s how to claim your copies

To celebrate Batman’s 80th anniversary, the Epic Games Store is currently offering six of the best Batman games for free on PC.

The list of free games includes “Arkham Asylum,” “Arkham City,” “Arkham Knight,” and all three of the “LEGO Batman” games.

The gritty “Arkham” series includes some of the most influential action games of the last decade, while the “LEGO Batman” games are accessible for players of all ages.

Epic Games Store customers on PC can now get six of the best “Batman” games for free, including “Arkham Asylum,” “Arkham City,” “Arkham Knight,” and all three of the “LEGO Batman” games.

Separately, these games would cost $120, but all six titles are free to own if claimed in the Epic Games Store before October 6.

Created by Rocksteady, the “Batman: Arkham Collection” is one of the most influential action franchises of the decade. Though the games borrow heavily from the comics, Rocksteady’s Arkham universe is a gritty, R-Rated interpretation of the Batman mythos with an emphasis on mystery and cinematic storytelling.

On the other hand, the “LEGO Batman” games are designed to be accessible for all ages and can be played with two players at all times. The “LEGO Batman” series was popular enough to spawn a feature length film and a cartoon series of its own.

Visit the Epic Games Store now to claim your copies of these amazing games and pay homage to the Dark Knight.