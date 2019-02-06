I use this $25 carafe to heat and froth milk for my lattes — now I know why it has over 4,000 5-star reviews on Amazon

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

When I’m not drinking a cup of good ol’ joe, I’m probably sipping on a matcha latte.

Matcha is powder ground from specially grown and processed green tea leaves. It has more caffeine than regular coffee and lots of antioxidants.

I bought the Epica Automatic Electric Milk Frother and Heater Carafe just to make fancy foam for my matcha lattes, but it’s done so much more.

While I’m a big coffee drinker, I love matcha for its subtle earthy flavor, stronger caffeine kick, and antioxidants boost. The unique green color also makes it 10 times more Instagram-friendly that boring old coffee, but moving on. I initially bought the Epica Automatic Electric Milk Frother and Heater Carafe to top my at-home matcha lattes with creamy foam. But in the two years that I’ve owned this handy little appliance, I’ve used it to make legit lattes and cappuccinos and I hacked my matcha latte. No wonder it has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon with more than 6,000 reviews.

The four-piece carafe comes with a heating base, plastic lid, tiny cleaning brush, and the stainless steel carafe itself. It takes up very little space on your kitchen counter and makes almost no noise, so it’s perfect for small apartments with thin walls – which is basically every apartment. To use, pour your milk into one of two fill lines for heating or frothing, pop the lid on, and then press the appropriate button. The machine will stop automatically when it’s done, but unlike your annoying microwave, there isn’t a loud beeping noise. I also found out the hard way that you have to pop out the removable steel whisk inside if you’re just heating up milk, otherwise the machine will froth and you’ll be drinking your latte off the kitchen counter. Consider that your friendly reminder to read the instruction booklet – or at least the Amazon reviews – thoroughly.

I’ve also used the Epica carafe to hack my matcha latte. The older, much more involved way of doing it was to warm up some milk and honey in the microwave, add in matcha, whisk by hand for a minute or two, pour into a cup with some more milk, and finally, microwave the whole thing. Yeah, it was a process. Now, I add a tiny amount of milk, honey, and matcha to the carafe and set it to heat without taking out the whisk. This essentially warms and mixes all the ingredients together in a concentrated formula, but because I use just a tiny amount of milk initially, it doesn’t overflow. Not going to lie – it definitely took some trial and error before I figured out how much milk to use, but it saves a lot of time and effort now.

The only downside is that the carafe is a little smaller than I’d like – it only holds 8.5 ounces of milk for heating – so I’ll sometimes have to warm two batches of milk for a big latte and then froth. If there’s a bigger version out there, hit me up because I’d definitely get it after this one breaks down.

Overall, if you’re looking for an inexpensive, countertop-friendly machine to heat and froth milk for a party of one, this Epica carafe is a great pick (it even made our definitive milk frother buying guide). It’s well-reviewed and highly rated, and costs less than a week’s worth of lattes at even the cheapest bodega or coffee joint near your apartment.