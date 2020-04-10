Epson’s $1,700 projector is more expensive than an average TV, but its bright image and and flexible installation allow you to enjoy a truly big screen experience in any room

caption Epson’s Home Cinema 3800 is a versatile mid-range projector model. source Epson

A truly versatile home theater projector allows you to watch an array of media in crisp detail whether you’re in a dark room or there’s ambient light creeping in.

I like the Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K Projector because it’s easy to set up, it has the best speakers of any projector I’ve tested, and it’s so bright I can watch media in natural and artificial light.

Though it’s a mid-range model, the projector offers many high-end features, including HDR, a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, and 3D capabilities.

As more of us “cut the cord” and turn to streaming media services, we are also discovering that we don’t need to be tethered to traditional televisions. Home theater projectors are an increasingly attractive alternative due to their ability to render a broad range of image sizes. With that in mind, projectors are a perfect solution for buyers who want a truly big screen experience in their home.

I’ve relied on projectors for watching movies and shows for five years now, and the Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K 3LCD Projector is the best I’ve used. The projector’s image is clear no matter how much ambient light is in the room. I can also easily adjust the picture to fit the layout of my viewing area. And, the speaker is good enough that I don’t need external support – though pickier movie viewers may want a little more oomph.

Keep reading to learn more about my six months of experience with this Epson projector.

Specifications

The Home Cinema 3800 is one of Epson’s most compact and affordable 4K PRO-UHD projectors. 4K PRO-UHD is Epson’s proprietary 4K enhancement technology that shifts each pixel to achieve double Full HD resolution on screen. Though the resulting resolution isn’t technically the same as native 4K, the pixel-shifting does provide an improvement over a regular Full HD image.

Here are some other key specifications:

Contrast ratio: up to 100,000: 1, auto iris on

Color brightness (per IDMS 15.4): 3,000 lumens

White brightness (per ISO 21118): 3,000 lumens

3LCD projection

Resolution: 4K PRO-UHD (pixel-shifting technology)

Maximum resolution: 4096 x 2160

HDR: HDR10, HLG

3D: Full HD 3D support (glasses not included)

Color gamut: Rec. 709

Ports: two full-bandwidth 18 Gbps HDMI 2.0, USB Type A 2.0, USB, Mini USB, Audio out, RS232C, trigger out

Image size: 40.2 to 300 inches

Projection distance: up to 377 inches (31.4 feet)

Dimensions: 16 inches x 13 inches x 6.5 inches

Weight: 15 pounds

Setup

caption The Epson Home Cinema 3800 features several ports for external devices, including two HDMI 2.0 connections. source James Brains/Business Insider

The setup process is seamless for a projector of this type. Within five minutes of tearing the box open, I had an image displayed from my Chromebook. In another five minutes, I had fine-tuned the image to match the landscape of my living room.

The 3800 is designed to meet a wide variety of installation options. You can choose from front, rear, front ceiling, or rear ceiling setups. Two 18 Gbps HDMI 2.0 inputs are included with 4K HDR playback support at up to 60Hz. This makes it easy to connect the projector to an external media device, like a streaming box or a game console, without any issues.

Due to the layout and obstacles in my living room, I have not been able to find a good ceiling mount system. Instead, I usually put projectors on a bookshelf to the side of the room at an awkward angle to my Best Choice Products 119-inch screen. Thankfully, the Epson 3800’s keystone correction feature allows you to adjust the device’s projection to compensate for unconventional placement like this. Once adjusted, the keystone correction makes the image appear as if the projector is almost perpendicular to the screen.

Picture performance

caption The projector uses 3LCD technology to produce bright images. source James Brains/Business Insider

The Epson 3800 uses 3LCD technology, a system that Epson invented in the late ’80s and other brands have since adopted. 3LCD tends to have a higher color light output and less power usage compared to single-chip DLP projectors. You also avoid the “rainbow” effect where incorrect colors are perceived – an issue for many viewers of DLP projectors. And, compared to LCoS and 3-chip DLP, 3LCD projectors are usually more affordable.

In my time testing projectors, I’ve learned that you can’t really trust the lumens – the standard measure of brightness – reported by a manufacturer. The best way to judge how well a projector performs is to test it in a variety of conditions. To see how the projector handles a 4K image, I watched a test video featuring an assortment of colorful landscapes.

With both artificial and natural light flooding the room, the Epson 3800 offers an impressive picture. Home theater projectors are typically designed with dark room use in mind, so it’s always nice when a model is able to still perform well with ambient light in the room. With that said, the contrast between darker colors is harder to see when the lights are on. But, turning the lights off and loosely blocking some of the daylight creeping in my room makes the contrast much better.

You can choose from four color modes to customize how images are displayed based on the ambient light. The options are Dynamic for a bright room, Bright Cinema for a room with closed curtains, Natural for a dark room, and Cinema for color movies in a dark room. Additionally, it’s easy to adjust the brightness, contrast, color saturation, tint, sharpness, and more. And, the Auto Iris can adjust the brightness based on the scene.

In addition to regular HD and 4K playback, the Epson 3800 includes support for high dynamic range (HDR) videos using the HDR10 format. HDR movies and shows are available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, as well as several streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video. If you watch an HDR video using a compatible media player, this feature enables the Epson 3800 to produce enhanced contrast and color. It’s also worth noting that this model can support 10-bit processing and 60Hz for a smooth HDR image.

On the downside, the Epson 3800 isn’t actually capable of supporting the wide DCI-P3 color gamut. This means that you’ll notice less of an improvement in colors when watching HDR videos on this projector than you would on a more expensive model that does support DCI-P3.

4K HDR movies, like “The Greatest Showman,” still look good on the Epson 3800, with solid highlights and nicely detailed textures. The scene where Rebecca Ferguson’s character sings “Never Enough” is especially impressive. The shining spotlight on stage shows off the projector’s brightness capabilities, and the highlights contrast well with darker aspects of the picture.

Some scenes are prone to a slightly washed-out look, but this level of performance is similar to other models in this price range. Though HDR is still a nice feature to have, given some of the 3800’s color limitations, HDR simply isn’t as big a selling point for this particular model as it is for more advanced projectors and TVs.

Sound performance

When it comes to sound, the Epson 3800 features an integrated 10W stereo speaker system. To assess the speakers, I turned the volume up to 11 (actually 40) and measured the decibels from six feet away using a sound meter. The meter achieved a high reading of 90 decibels, which is similar to what you might hear from a personal stereo. If you have an external speaker, the projector can easily pair with it via Bluetooth or an audio cable.

I have a collection of songs I use to assess the lows, mids, and highs of any speaker, and I used these to assess the Epson 3800 projector’s speakers. Both the mids and bass are a bit muddy, especially when the volume is turned up. At each level, the highs sound clear. This is all to be expected from two small 10W speakers. So, while the speakers are impressive for a projector, you’ll want to connect your media players to an external system if you’re looking for a true movie theater experience.

Though the speaker is loud, the projector runs quietly. You hear it fire up when you first turn it on, but the noise is never an issue while playing videos, even when sitting directly under it. The manufacturer rates the noise level at 35 decibels, which is accurate in my experience.

The bottom line

caption With versatile picture performance, the Epson Home Cinema 3800 is a good fit for daytime and home theater use. source James Brains/Business Insider

Despite a few drawbacks, I’m impressed with the Epson Home Cinema 3800. The images are outstanding for a broad range of videos, the audio is good for a projector, and it’s suitable for a variety of situations.

With brightness levels high enough to work well during daytime viewing, and even better contrast in a dark home theater setting, the Home Cinema 3800 is a strong all-around projector for this price range. The handy adjustment features also make it easy to install in more unconventional setups.

Should you buy it?

Whether you should buy this projector or not depends on your needs and budget. If you want to recreate the theater experience in your home with standard dynamic range videos, then this projector has your visual needs covered. If advanced HDR playback is more of a concern for you, then the Epson 3800 does have some color limitations that you should keep in mind.

If picture quality and features like 4K playback aren’t a major consideration, then you can save money by going with a more affordable alternative (see below.)

You might also consider the Epson Home Cinema 3800 if you want a home theater unit that can moonlight as a business projector. Since most presentations are in well-lit rooms, the Epson Home Cinema 3800 and it’s solid brightness capabilities are ideally suited for this purpose.

What are your alternatives?

For a cheaper alternative without 4K support, I would recommend the BenQ MH535FHD 1080p DLP Home Theater Projector. This model is currently available for just $549.99. The keystone correction allows the screen to fit my room well, and it’s bright enough to watch with the lights on. However, you will need external speakers with this. Plus, it’s only 1080p and relies on DLP projection, which has downsides we outlined above.

If you’re looking for a projector with more advanced color performance, then you should consider Epson’s more expensive Home Cinema 4010 projector. This model currently sells for $1,999.99, and it includes wide color capabilities which should provide more of an improvement when watching HDR videos. The Home Cinema 4010 isn’t as bright as the Home Cinema 3800, however, and it doesn’t include integrated speakers or 60Hz support for HDR playback.

For more alternatives, check out our guides to the best home projectors and best cheap projectors.

Pros: 4K resolution (using pixel-shift technology), 3,000 lumens that allows viewing with the lights on, integrated speakers, several image adjustment options, auto iris lens, three-chip LCD projection, HDR playback with 10-bit processing

Cons: You’ll want external speakers for a more realistic movie theater experience, HDR playback does not feature expanded color support