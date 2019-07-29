Jeffrey Epstein was a featured ‘Bachelor of the Month’ seeking ‘a cute Texas girl’ in a 1980 issue of Cosmopolitan

caption U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services’ sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. source New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services / Handout via REUTERS

Financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has a mysterious past, another piece of which was unraveled Sunday when The Daily Beast reported that Epstein was featured in the July 1980 Cosmopolitan issue as “Bachelor of the Month.”

In the vintage listing, a black-and-white photo of then 27-year-old Epstein lounging in a suit (later, he would prefer jeans and sweatpants) runs alongside his description of a “financial strategist” who “talks only to people who make over a million a year!”

Epstein, referred to as a “New York dynamo,” was quoted seeking “a cute Texas girl” and listed his address as the former headquarters for Bear Stearns in the Financial District of Manhattan, the investment bank where Epstein then worked as a trader.

Another piece of the Jeffrey Epstein puzzle was published on Monday by The Daily Beast, who found a vintage "Bachelor of the Month" listing in the July 1980 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine for the multimillionaire now facing charges of sex trafficking minors.

In the black-and-white photo of the then 27-year-old, Epstein is wearing a suit and lounging on a sofa with tufts of dark hair. At this point in his life, Epstein worked as an options trader at Bear Stearns, whose former headquarters is listed as his contact address in the listing.

Epstein would leave the company the next year to launch his own firm, the client list of which has yet to be divulged, with his only known future client being Les Wexner, the CEO of L Brands, which owned The Limited and still owns Victoria’s Secret.

In his “Bachelor of the Month” listing, Epstein is described as a “New York dynamo” and “Financial strategist” who “talks only to people who make over a million a year!” He is quoted as seeking “a cute Texas girl.”

The earliest known police report filed against Epstein was in Santa Monica in 1997, 17 years after the glowing write-up in Cosmopolitan. But Epstein previously worked at Manhattan’s elite Dalton School for two years as a math and science teacher (without a college degree), where students remember he paid persistent attention to girls in the hallway.

It was at The Dalton School that Epstein may have made crucial connections, since he reportedly tutored Bear Stearns chairman Ace Greenberg’s son and “was friendly” with his daughter, before leaving the school for the investment firm in 1976. Before he left, he was promoted to limited partner.

Now, Epstein is being held in custody in Manhattan without bail while he faces charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty. Over 80 women have accused him of sexual assault.