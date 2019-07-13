Jeffrey Epstein paid $350,000 to 2 potential witnesses who might have testified against him, prosecutors say

caption Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photo taken for the NY Division of Criminal Justice Services’ sex offender registry source Reuters

Prosecutors say Epstein, accused of sex trafficking charges, wired money to potential witnesses.

The witness tampering allegations were part of prosecutors’ argument that Epstein shouldn’t be allowed bail.

Federal prosecutors in the case against Jeffrey Epstein say the disgraced financier tried to pay off potential witnesses.

In a New York court filing, reported by CNN, Epstein made $350,000 in payments to two people who they say could have potentially testified against him.

“This course of action, and in particular its timing, suggests the defendant was attempting to further influence co-conspirators who might provide information against him in light of the recently re-emerging allegations,” prosecutors wrote, according to CNN.

They said his wealth, and his apparent willingness to use it to tamper with the proceedings, makes Epstein a flight risk.

Prosecutors argued that Epstein shouldn’t be allowed bail. Epstein has reportedly put up his mansion and private jet as collateral to be allowed out of jail. Epstein has pleaded not guilty.

Epstein was charged last week with sex trafficking and conspiracy – more than a decade after sexual abuse allegations first surfaced against him in 2005.

Since news broke of his arrest, the world has reflected on prior sexual abuse allegations against Epstein, as well as his ties to wealthy social circles that include President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and Britain’s Prince Andrew.

