Epstein sexually abused victims while serving his Florida jail sentence, an attorney representing some of his accusers says

caption The financier Jeffrey Epstein in court in 2008. source Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via REUTERS

During a press conference in New York City on Tuesday, a lawyer representing some of the women who have accused the financier Jeffrey Epstein of sexual assault said the wealthy financier commited sexual abuse during his 13 months in a Florida jail, when he was permitted to work from a private office 12 hours a day, six days a week.

The lawyer Brad Edwards spoke alongside a woman named Courtney Wild, who says Epstein began abusing her when she was 14 years old. Epstein is facing charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy, and a federal judge is set to decide whether to approve his bail request in court Thursday.

Edwards said during the press conference that he raised the accusation to challenge the idea that Epstein was a model citizen while in jail. Edwards also said that Epstein was in his office most of the day during his 18-month sentence, of which he served 13 months, and that he had female visitors under the age of 21.

Edwards said Epstein had sexual interactions with the female visitors that constituted abuse and were similar in nature to the abuses described in the indictment and charges Epstein faces in court, which are one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors.

Details of Epstein’s plea deal, which included his jail sentence, were investigated in a 2018 series by the Miami Herald. A retired deputy told the Herald that “it was not our job” to monitor Epstein during his work release, and Edwards said Epstein used that freedom to schedule improper sexual contact.

Edwards also said he thought it was very likely that Les Wexner, the owner of L Brands, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, was telling the truth about not knowing about Epstein’s criminal behavior. Wexner was one of several high-profile businessmen with ties to Epstein, who prized his “collection” of famous friends and associates.

