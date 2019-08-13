Epstein’s accusers say now he’s dead the government should rescind the generous 2007 plea deal which protected his accomplices

Two of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers sought Monday in a Florida court to have his 2007 plea deal overturned.

Their attorney argued that clauses protecting four associates from prosecution are now invalid after Epstein’s death by apparent suicide.

The Department of Justice is continuing to investigate potential Epstein accomplices.

Attorney General William Barr said yesterday: “Any co-conspirators should not rest easy.”

Two of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims say his death means the the 2007 plea deal he signed with prosecutors – which continues to protect four alleged accomplices from prosecution – should be scrapped.

Bradley J. Edwards, attorney for Epstein accusers Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, submitted a statement to the US district court in southern Florida on Monday seeking to cancel the remaining provisions of the deal.

The statement said:

“The Court should grant the victims all of their proposed remedies – including invaliding the provisions in the non-prosecution agreement that precludes prosecution of Epstein’s co-conspirators.” “In light of Epstein recent passing, all his objections to the victims’ proposed remedies have become moot. And most of the Government’s objections – which were likewise predicated on protecting Epstein’s interests – have also become moot.”

Epstein signed the plea deal in September 2007, court filings show.

His side of the deal saw him agree to plead guilty to a state-level charges of solicitation of prostitution and procurement of minors for prostitution. He served 13 months in prison.

In exchange, federal-level charges against him were dropped. The deal also protected four named associates of Epstein from being charged in relation to his actions.

The NPA granted immunity to four associates as well as “any potential co-conspirators” in his crimes, INSIDER previously reported.

It isn’t clear who the four associates are.

Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Florida is pictured above. The home is where much of the abuse is alleged to have taken place.

The judge in the case, Kenneth Marra, ruled in February 2019 that the NPA violated the rights of Epstein’s victims under the Crime Victim Rights Act, but the ruling had no material impact on the case.

After Epstein’s suicide in New York on Saturday, it is impossible to pursue a criminal case against him directly.

However, accusers have called for criminal investigations into his co-conspirators.

Lawyers for Epstein accusers have also said they will pursue civil cases against his estate.

A protest group called "Hot Mess" hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City.

On Saturday, federal prosecutorsconfirmed they would continue the investigation into Epstein, and urged people with information to contact them.

At a police event Monday, Attorney General William Barr said: “this case will continue on, against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy.”