Deputies were told to leave Epstein’s jail cell door unlocked and were paid to ‘provide security’ during his work release

Multimillionaire financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein led a privileged life even behind bars, The Washington Post reported, including having his cell door at least temporarily left unlocked.

Epstein also paid deputies to “provide security” during his work release, where he inhabited a high-rise in Palm Beach for a foundation he created right before his 13-month jail stint and dissolved after being released.

Logs of his visitors were destroyed, according to Palm Beach County officials, and one private investigator says he saw many young women go in and out of the office Epstein was allowed to spend 12 hours a day in, six days a week.

Registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had the privilege of an unlocked cell door for an unspecified amount of time during his 13-month stint in a Palm Beach jail, The Washington Post reported, along with “liberal access” to an attorney room with a TV installed.

The unusual authorization was written in a memo from now-retired Captain Mark Chamberlain to staff members that explained Epstein was “poorly versed in jail routine” and would require an “atypical” adjustment to his new lifestyle behind bars. It is just one of the relative luxuries afforded to Epstein during his sentence after pleading guilty to two state counts of soliciting prostitution – one of those counts for soliciting to someone who was under 18.

Epstein is now being held without bail on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

His experience in the Southern District of New York is markedly different from the treatment he received after signing a 2008 plea deal (recently ruled unconstitutional), which during his time of incarceration allowed him to work from a private office six days a week for up to 12 hours a day.

The work release was granted to Epstein so that he could work at a nonprofit science foundation, the Florida Science Foundation, which he created shortly before his jail stint began. He dissolved it soon after it ended, and no records of the nonprofit were filed with the Internal Revenue Service for the duration of its existence.

Epstein used $128,000 from the foundation to pay deputies in Palm Beach County to “provide security,” according to documents seen by WPTV, while he served his work release away from the minimum-security stockade where he slept in custody. Epstein also used that money to pay for a private housing unit created in the infirmary of the stockade, where he was supervised away from other inmates, according to The Post.

Deputies provided security in the form of tracking his appointments and waiting outside his residence and office. Palm Beach County destroyed the visitor logs in what a representative told The Post was “records retention” protocol. Deputies were also required to wear suits, and in internal reports referred to him as “the client” and “Mr. Epstein” more often than “Inmate Epstein,” The Post reported.

Brad Edwards a lawyer representing some of Epstein’s accusers claims Epstein continued to abuse women during his work release. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Teri Barbera told The Post “our eyes were on him all the time,” saying she was unaware of any assault taking place while he was in custody.

Palm Beach County officials cited an internal investigation that is being conducted into the unusual treatment Epstein was afforded in response to questions from The Post.

“All aspects of the matter will be fully investigated to ensure total transparency and accountability,” Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, said in a statement. Bradshaw was sheriff when Epstein was in custody at the facility the sheriff’s office oversees.

Epstein didn’t face federal charges in 2008 and agreed to plead guilty to the two state charges in plea deal negotiated between Epstein’s lawyers and former US Attorney Alexander Acosta. Acosta recently stepped down as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Labor due to increased scrutiny over the non-prosecution deal.

Judge Richard Berman, who is currently overseeing Epstein’s case, has referred to him as a threat to public safety who poses a significant flight risk, due to his immense wealth and resources. The multimillionaire led a mysterious life, working as a financier, though his only known client was Les Wexner, CEO of L Brands, which owns Victoria’s Secret.

Epstein’s known associates, friends, and connections, including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Wexner, and high-profile lawyer Alan Dershowitz, have distanced themselves from him following his arrest.