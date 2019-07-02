Equatorial Guinea Presents Open Oil, Gas and Mining Licenses in Successful Roadshow in China

EG Ronda Licensing Round Roadshow in China was met with tremendous success as over 100 Chinese investors participate and discuss investment in oil, gas and minerals with the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons’ delegation

H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima thanks Chinese Embassy in Equatorial Guinea, African Energy Chamber and Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons staff for a highly-successful roadshow

BEIJING, CHINA – EQS – July 2nd, 2019 – The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons held a successful investment drive in China with Chinese investors in an event organised by the Africa Energy Chamber today in Beijing, China.

The Ministry officials delivered presentations on the current EG Ronda Licensing Rounds 2019 for oil & gas and mining & minerals to a prestigious audience of Chinese investors and stakeholders. Over 100 participants from the biggest Chinese energy companies, notably including CMEC, CPP, CNOOC, PowerChina, Sinochem, Sinopec, Zhenhua Oil and China Minmetals responded to Equatorial Guinea’s invitation to come and invest in the country.

“The EG Ronda Roadshow in China is a tremendous success. We have met with very serious investors who believe in the immense hydrocarbons and mining potential of Equatorial Guinea and are ready to invest, we will announce agreements very soon,” declared H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima. “This will ensure additional investment into our oil & gas sector, and more importantly help develop our mining and minerals industry and create jobs.”

Equatorial Guinea showcased 27 oil & gas blocks on offer under the EG Ronda Oil & Gas Licensing Round 2019, including EG-27 (former Block R) and EG-23 for appraisal and development. It also offers an opportunity for exploration and mining companies worldwide to apply for exploration rights in the Rio Muni area, which is highly prospective in minerals such as gold, diamonds, base metals, iron ore and bauxite.

“The leadership H.E. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and the reforms of our government to provide a stable regulatory framework and attractive business environment have been key to attracting Chinese investors,” added H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima. “We wish to thank everyone who made this roadshow a great success, including the Chinese Embassy in Equatorial Guinea, the African Energy Chamber and all the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons staff.”

The bidding deadline for the EG Ronda Licensing Round has been set for September 27th, 2019. Winners will be announced at the much-anticipated Gas Exporting Countries Forum’s 5th Gas Summit in Malabo on November 27th, 2019.