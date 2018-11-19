ERA Realty Network Has Emerged as The Agency of the Future with Strategic Collaborations, Innovations and Booming Project Opportunities

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 November 2018 – As ERA Realty Network (ERA) ends the year with a strengthened market position, it is set to become the ultimate home for real estate salespersons in Singapore and beyond.

Numerous milestones were highlighted during its recent Q4’18 Career Advancement Day Conference, including strategic collaborations and numerous project appointments, as well as the unveiling of new initiatives, innovative technology tools and training programmes that greatly enhance its position as the market leader.

Preferred agency in the real estate industry

Through strategic collaborations with CBRE Realty Associates and HSR International Realtors, ERA has managed to add about 500 real estate salespersons to its agent count.

Buoyed by the addition of these experienced salespersons, the company has secured even more project appointments, in turn creating a plethora of opportunities for its network.

As of this year, ERA portfolio comprises 66 projects. There were 35 project appointments this year, accounting for more than 14,700 units in 2018. Next year, 28 projects are already in the pipeline.

Strategic initiatives that add real value

ERA has also announced an exclusive collaboration model with the leading energy group Sembcorp Power at the conference.

This partnership allows ERA salespersons to share Sembcorp Power’s electricity price plan in the Open Electricity Market to residential consumers, which greatly increases ERA’s value to its customers.

In addition, ERA salespersons and staff can enjoy rebates off their electricity bills and other benefits through a corporate incentive plan on top of the published rate*.

To better serve the increasing number of high net worth individuals in Singapore, a premium club, dubbed the Plush Club, has been unveiled to focus on enhancing salespersons’ abilities to provide “premium concierge services” for high net worth customers.

In preparing its agents with the rising demands of the real estate market, ERA has expanded its signature Ultimate Agent Training to better equip its agents, such as the new Ultimate Commercial Mastery, Ultimate Wealth Seminar and Ultimate Leadership Development Programme, as well as improving its Ultimate AccelERAtion Mastery — a compulsory training aims to provide the roadmap of success.

In addition, ERA also lines up a series of digital marketing training with leading industry digital partners, ensuring that its salespersons are well-tuned to the ever changing digital landscape.



Innovation its driving force for growth

Not resting on its laurels, ERA continues to upgrade its technology tools. The i-ERA app and myERA portal — a comprehensive virtual office that allows its salespersons to work remotely — have been revamped to become more user-centric, intuitive and mobile optimised.

Progressive enhancements on navigation and usability are made based on the insights of salespersons’ needs. Key features such as myProfile, news feeds, announcements, quick links to Tech Tools and quick access to Marketing Templates are all positioned strategically at the home page to improve the user’s search experience.

Above all, the salespersons can access an improved Calendar Planner that displays company-wide training, events and seminars at a glance. All these new integrations drastically improve the productivity of today’s salespersons that spend a lot of time travelling between appointments.

Everything seems to point to this: ERA is fully committed to providing the most up-to-date solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of modern real estate salespersons.

About ERA

Headquartered in Singapore, ERA Realty Network Pte Ltd (ERA) is a leader in real estate. The company has been setting and redefining industry standards through the pioneering of real estate concepts, technologies, initiatives and services since its inception in 1982. ERA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGX Mainboard Listed, APAC Realty Limited. The Group has a vast network of offices throughout Asia Pacific with over 16,000 associates from Singapore, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

In Singapore, we work closely with over 6,100 associates to provide a diverse range of professional services and solutions for: Private and HDB residential resale, residential leasing, project marketing, commercial and industrial, property management, auction, valuation and research. Through Ultimate Training Programme, a series of specially curated training courses developed for ERA teammates, they are able to revolutionise their skills, equip themselves with the latest trends and insights of the property market, and stay ahead of the competition. With close to four decades of experience, extensive network and innovative technological tools, the company has secured innumerable dream homes for its customers in Singapore and around the world.

Recent accolades are testaments to the company’s diligence – ERA was awarded Top Property Agency by Influential Brands; Most Innovative Real Estate Agency by SBR Listed Companies Awards; Favourite Real Estate Agent (Gold) Award by Expat Living Readers’ Choice Awards; and also Marketing Agency Excellence Award at EdgeProp Singapore Excellence Awards in 2018. For more information, visit https://www.era.com.sg.